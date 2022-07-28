Safilo S p A : introduces Eastman Tenite Renew in its collections
07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Press Release
SAFILO EXPANDS THE USE OF SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS BY INTRODUCING
EASTMAN TENITETM RENEW
Padua, July 28, 2022 - Safilo Group - one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets
announces the introduction of Eastman Tenite Renew in its sunglass and prescription collections. Through this commitment, Safilo becomes the first player in the market to use all Eastman Renew materials for Eyewear in its portfolio, across all types of applications and production processes.
Eastman Tenite Renew, to be introduced in January 2023 in Safilo's licensed brand Levi's collections, will be progressively rolled out across the Group's broad brand portfolio, both for sun and prescription frames, further asserting the Company's business commitment to sustainability and its efforts to bring more recycled materials to the eyewear industry.
Tenite Renew is part of a broad range of sustainable materials now offered at scale by Eastman, a global specialty materials provider and pioneer in molecular recycling technologies. Produced via Eastman's innovative carbon renewal technology, using hard to recycle plastic waste in the place of fossil fuel, Tenite Renew is composed of minimum 42% bio-based content and minimum 20% recycled content*. The resulting material offers the same premium feel and outstanding comfort of acetate with the additional unmatched fit adjustability that opticians need to create personalized eyewear fit.
"Our intention is to expand the use of sustainable materials as much as possible in order to progress in our sustainability journey" - declared Vladimiro Baldin, Chief Licensed Brand and Global Product Officier of Safilo Group - "By being the first player in the eyewear industry using all Eastman Renew materials for this application - Acetate Renew, Tritan Renew and Tenite Renew - Safilo can provide our customer with a variety of differentiated options that meet their high standards for both design and sustainability. We are committed to leading the way in our approach to our products reducing the use of new resources and without compromising the aesthetic and performance of our frames and lenses, thereby continuing to offer the same level of impeccable quality".
This collaboration is part of Safilo's purpose-led strategy based on three sustainability pillars: planet, product, and people. Sustainability is at the core of our business strategies and is based on developing projects and initiatives that can contribute to addressing the global challenges of tomorrow.
"We are gratified to strengthen and extend our sustainability partnership with Safilo through the adoption of Tenite Renew" - said Glenn Goldman, Commercial Director, Eastman Specialty Plastics - "It's rewarding to see our materials used to make eyewear more sustainable, and we look forward to continuing to work with Safilo to bring sustainable materials and solutions to additional brands in their portfolio".
1
Press Release
Safilo and Eastman started their profitable collaboration in March 2021 with the introduction of the Eastman Tritan ™ Renew and Eastman Acetate Renew in Safilo's proprietary brand Polaroid Spring Summer Collection 2022 launched in the market in January.
*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Eastman Renew materials using a mass balance process certified by ISCC
About Safilo Group
Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.
Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses own core brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed
brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.
The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2021, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 969.6 million.
About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information about Eastman's sustainability journey, visit eastman.eco.