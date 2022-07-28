Safilo S p A : introduces Eastman Tenite Renew in its collections

SAFILO EXPANDS THE USE OF SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS BY INTRODUCING

EASTMAN TENITETM RENEW

Padua, July 28, 2022 - Safilo Group - one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets

announces the introduction of Eastman Tenite Renew in its sunglass and prescription collections. Through this commitment, Safilo becomes the first player in the market to use all Eastman Renew materials for Eyewear in its portfolio, across all types of applications and production processes.

Eastman Tenite Renew, to be introduced in January 2023 in Safilo's licensed brand Levi's collections, will be progressively rolled out across the Group's broad brand portfolio, both for sun and prescription frames, further asserting the Company's business commitment to sustainability and its efforts to bring more recycled materials to the eyewear industry.

Tenite Renew is part of a broad range of sustainable materials now offered at scale by Eastman, a global specialty materials provider and pioneer in molecular recycling technologies. Produced via Eastman's innovative carbon renewal technology, using hard to recycle plastic waste in the place of fossil fuel, Tenite Renew is composed of minimum 42% bio-based content and minimum 20% recycled content*. The resulting material offers the same premium feel and outstanding comfort of acetate with the additional unmatched fit adjustability that opticians need to create personalized eyewear fit.

"Our intention is to expand the use of sustainable materials as much as possible in order to progress in our sustainability journey" - declared Vladimiro Baldin, Chief Licensed Brand and Global Product Officier of Safilo Group - "By being the first player in the eyewear industry using all Eastman Renew materials for this application - Acetate Renew, Tritan Renew and Tenite Renew - Safilo can provide our customer with a variety of differentiated options that meet their high standards for both design and sustainability. We are committed to leading the way in our approach to our products reducing the use of new resources and without compromising the aesthetic and performance of our frames and lenses, thereby continuing to offer the same level of impeccable quality".

This collaboration is part of Safilo's purpose-led strategy based on three sustainability pillars: planet, product, and people. Sustainability is at the core of our business strategies and is based on developing projects and initiatives that can contribute to addressing the global challenges of tomorrow.

"We are gratified to strengthen and extend our sustainability partnership with Safilo through the adoption of Tenite Renew" - said Glenn Goldman, Commercial Director, Eastman Specialty Plastics - "It's rewarding to see our materials used to make eyewear more sustainable, and we look forward to continuing to work with Safilo to bring sustainable materials and solutions to additional brands in their portfolio".

1