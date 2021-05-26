Safilo S p A : builds on its partnership with Evonik to introduce TROGAMID® myCX eCO in lenses

Press Release
SAFILO BUILDS ON ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH EVONIK TO INTRODUCE TROGAMID® myCX eCO IN LENSES
PART OF SAFILO'S SUSTAINABILE BUSINESS COMMITMENT TO
PEOPLE, PRODUCT, PLANET
Padua, May 26, 2021 - Safilo, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of eyewear, is building on its 20-year partnership with specialty chemicals world leader Evonik to use their newest high-quality material TROGAMID® myCX eCO for premium sun lenses. This innovative, transparent polyamide will enable Safilo to increase the sustainability of its products across its wide brand portfolio.
Safilo will debut sun lenses made of TROGAMID® myCX eCO in January 2022 with the BOSS Spring Summer collection. This high-performance polymer will be progressively rolled out across Safilo's portfolio, especially in its Made in Italy brands, further asserting the Company's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to bring more recycled materials to the eyewear industry.
TROGAMID® myCX eCO is a sustainable high-performancecrystal-clear polymer made from 40% biomass and 100% renewable energy, which results in a 50 percent lower carbon footprint. It offers a transparency of more than 90%, outstanding mechanical properties, resistance to stress cracking and breakage, thus also ensuring long durability and high safety of premium sun lenses or high-quality visors for ski and snowboard goggles, as well as excellent wearing comfort due to its low weight. Safilo will be the first eyewear player to introduce this material - specially optimized for the optics industry - in one of its licensed brands.
"Sustainability is an integral part of the Safilo's business philosophy and firmly rooted in our company strategy: this is why partnerships with materials leaders like Evonik continue to be so important as we push the boundaries of sustainable materials and accelerate the industry," declares Vladimiro Baldin, Chief Licensed Brand and Global Product Officer at Safilo Group. "We are excited to continue building on our longstanding partnership to add another building block to our sustainability journey and expect to expand the application of this compelling material to other brands in our portfolio soon."
"It was particularly important for us to offer to a premium manufacturer like Safilo a sustainable polyamide whose properties differ in nothing from those of the TROGAMID® myCX they already use," says Viviane Papa, who is responsible for Evonik's high-performance polyamides granules and compounds business. "We at Evonik also follow a strong sustainability business philosophy and are working in many areas to make our products sustainable, but their quality must not suffer in the process."
Press release
About Safilo Group
Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's principal players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, sports eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company- owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.
Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses own core brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street.
Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fendi, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.
The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2020, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 780.3 million.
About Evonik
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €13.1 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion in 2019. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 32,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life, day by day.
