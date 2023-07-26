(Alliance News) - Safilo Group Spa on Wednesday let it know that together with Fossil, a leading global lifestyle accessories company specializing in high-quality leather goods, jewelry and watches, it has renewed until the end of 2028 a licensing agreement that includes the design, production and distribution of Fossil-branded men's and women's prescription frames and sunglasses.

"The renewal of the license agreement with Fossil is the result of a successful partnership that has lasted nearly a quarter of a century. From an initial offering of only prescription frames for North America, in line with our strategy of offering eyewear brands with local relevance as well, today Fossil's collections have evolved to include sunglass models as well, and the brand has had territorial expansion outside the United States," said Angelo Trocchia, chief executive officer of Safilo Group.

On Wednesday, Safilo closed down 2.3 percent at EUR1.15 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

