(Alliance News) - Safilo Group Spa and Missoni announced Monday the renewal of their global license agreement for Missoni-branded eyewear until the end of 2029.

"We are very proud to renew our partnership with Missoni. In just four years of collaboration we have managed to significantly develop the eyewear category, especially within the major European markets and in North America. The renewal therefore offers us a new and exciting opportunity to consolidate and expand our distribution presence, while continuing to work in synergy with the brand," commented Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo.

Safilo Group on Friday closed 0.3 percent in the red at EUR1.18 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

