(Alliance News) - Safilo Spa Group announced Friday that its licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of Jimmy Choo-branded eyewear collections will naturally expire on Dec. 31 and will not be renewed.

The two groups will continue to work together until the end of the licensing agreement.

Safilo closed 3.0 percent in the red at EUR1.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

