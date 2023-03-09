Advanced search
    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:14 2023-03-09 am EST
1.419 EUR   +0.42%
01:08pSafilo evaluates sale of Italian Longarone plant
RE
12:18pSafilo Group, net sales exceed EUR1 billion in 2022; profit up
AN
03/01European stock exchanges up after manufacturing PMI data
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safilo evaluates sale of Italian Longarone plant

03/09/2023 | 01:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Safilo logo

(Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo on Thursday forecast net sales would reach 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in 2027, driven by a 4% annual growth rate as it issued its medium-term targets.

The group, which makes eyewear for brands including Hugo Boss and Jimmy Choo, also confirmed it could sell its Longarone plant in northeastern Italy.

Safilo is "now evaluating a potential transfer of the Longarone plant to potential third parties with a view to

preserving the know-how of the site and minimizing the social impact," it said in the statement

The factory, which employs almost 500 people, is regarded as no longer strategic by the company.

Setting out its targets to 2027, the company expects a balanced sales growth among brands, geographical area and distribution channels, a further expansion in the gross margin and a positive free cash flow generation. Investment will be around 15-20 million euros per year

"In the coming years, we expect more significant growth in North America and emerging markets," said Safilo CEO Angelo Trocchia. ($1 = 0.9460 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG -2.07% 63.52 Delayed Quote.19.76%
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A. 0.42% 1.419 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 077 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net income 2022 33,0 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net Debt 2022 113 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 585 M 618 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 457
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Safilo Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,41 €
Average target price 1,70 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Ines Mazzilli Independent Non-Executive Director
Cinzia Morelli-Verhoog Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.-7.16%618
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.19%429 026
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL19.72%191 070
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA22.52%89 270
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-5.05%75 588
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-4.53%39 003