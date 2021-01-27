Safilo expects to break even in 2020 as H2 recovery offsets earlier losses

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Safilo
expects a second-half recovery in earnings to fully offset
earlier losses linked to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the
company to break even in the full year, it said on Wednesday.
In 2019 Safilo reported adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 51.8 million
euros ($62.8 million).
Sales in the fourth quarter of last year were up 3.0% at
constant currencies, bringing the drop in full-year sales to
780.3 million euros, down 15.2%.
2021 will be the first year Safilo will be without its most
lucrative licence, for LVMH's Dior brand, while further lockdown
measures threaten to further dent earnings.
The Dior licence is the second out of five brand licences
from LVMH Safilo has lost, after the French luxury
group bought a 10% stake in rival Marcolin as part of a
partnership.
Safilo in 2016 saw its 350 million euro Gucci licence turned
into a four-year production deal, later extended to 2023, after
Gucci owner Kering set up its own eyewear business to
obtain more control over distribution and pocket rich profit
margins.
($1 = 0.8266 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Jan
Harvey)