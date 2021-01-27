Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Safilo Group S.p.A.    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/27 01:28:29 pm
0.912 EUR   -1.08%
01:20pSafilo expects to break even in 2020 as H2 recovery offsets earlier losses
RE
12:18pSAFILO S P A : reports full year 2020 preliminary sales
PU
2020SAFILO S P A : Calendar of Company events 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safilo expects to break even in 2020 as H2 recovery offsets earlier losses

01/27/2021 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Safilo expects a second-half recovery in earnings to fully offset earlier losses linked to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the company to break even in the full year, it said on Wednesday.

In 2019 Safilo reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 51.8 million euros ($62.8 million).

Sales in the fourth quarter of last year were up 3.0% at constant currencies, bringing the drop in full-year sales to 780.3 million euros, down 15.2%.

2021 will be the first year Safilo will be without its most lucrative licence, for LVMH's Dior brand, while further lockdown measures threaten to further dent earnings.

The Dior licence is the second out of five brand licences from LVMH Safilo has lost, after the French luxury group bought a 10% stake in rival Marcolin as part of a partnership.

Safilo in 2016 saw its 350 million euro Gucci licence turned into a four-year production deal, later extended to 2023, after Gucci owner Kering set up its own eyewear business to obtain more control over distribution and pocket rich profit margins.

($1 = 0.8266 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING SA -0.75% 541.6 Real-time Quote.-8.19%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.32% 506.4 Real-time Quote.-0.57%
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A. -1.36% 0.9095 Delayed Quote.15.68%
All news about SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
01:20pSafilo expects to break even in 2020 as H2 recovery offsets earlier losses
RE
12:18pSAFILO S P A : reports full year 2020 preliminary sales
PU
2020SAFILO S P A : Calendar of Company events 2021
PU
2020SAFILO S P A : Q3 and 9M 2020 Trading Update
PU
2020SAFILO S P A : Q3 and 9M 2020 Trading Update
PU
2020SAFILO S P A : Presentazione Trading Update 3°/9M 2020
PU
2020SAFILO S P A : Presentation Q3/9M 2020 Trading Update
PU
2020SAFILO S P A : Group rolls out Fluent Commerce in U.S, Canada and Europe during ..
AQ
2020SAFILO S P A : and Pierre Cardin announce the renewal of their eyewear licensing..
PU
2020SAFILO S P A : confirms the sale of the Martignacco production site
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 779 M 943 M 943 M
Net income 2020 -69,6 M -84,2 M -84,2 M
Net Debt 2020 209 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 254 M 309 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 601
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Safilo Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,76 €
Last Close Price 0,92 €
Spread / Highest target -2,39%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Member-Supervisory Board
Jeffrey Alan Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.15.68%309
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.57%311 002
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-1.09%110 682
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-5.37%64 155
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA4.55%53 309
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.02%43 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ