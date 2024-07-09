(Alliance News) - Safilo Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 498,105 of its own ordinary shares between July 1 and July 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.04 or so, for a total value of EUR515,972.39.

As of today, the company holds 498,105 of its own ordinary shares, representing about 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Safilo's stock is up 1.2 percent at EUR1.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

