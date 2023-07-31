(Alliance News) - Safilo Group Spa announced Monday the renewal of its license agreement with the Brazilian group Alpargatas for the design, production and distribution of havaianas-branded prescription frames and sunglasses until Dec. 31, 2028.

"A particularly well-known brand in Brazil, Italy and the Iberian Peninsula, havaianas is fully integrated into our portfolio strategy, which aims to offer brands that are also characterized by strong local relevance. In addition, thanks to its recognizable DNA for summer flavor, havaianas is perfect for achieving excellent results in the sunglasses category and is a strategic asset for our portfolio due to its appeal in the travel retail channel," said Angelo Trocchia, chief executive officer of Safilo Group.

"Havaianas has an emotional connection with its customers. We are a lifestyle brand. Our partners around the world understand and contribute to the essence of our brand and its sense of freedom and comfortable style. This is why we have once again chosen Safilo to accompany us on this journey," said Maria Fernanda Albuquerque, Havaianas Global CMO.

Safilo Group's stock is in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR1.16 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.