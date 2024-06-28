June 28, 2024 at 11:28 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Safilo Spa announced on Friday that it has mandated Kepler Cheuvreux, as a qualified intermediary, to initiate a buyback program for Safilo Group shares starting July 1.

The purchase of the program may be for a maximum of 11.0 million shares, or about 2.7 percent of the outstanding shares, for a maximum consideration determined at EUR14 million.

The program will end on December 31, 2024.

Safilo's stock trades in the red by 7.2 percent at EUR1.00 per share.

