(Alliance News) - Safilo Group Spa announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Spaarkly, a digital native specializing in developing innovative e-commerce solutions through augmented reality technology.

The partnership with Spaarkly was born in December 2022 with the launch of Polaroid's "Instant Try-on," a new kind of experience that allows everyone to virtually and instantly try on the new Polaroid collection. In fact, by simply scanning a QR code with a smartphone, users are offered a fast, engaging and fun shopping experience that combines virtual and physical touchpoints.

Since then, Safilo has been using Spaarkly's ARshades, a comprehensive suite of software and services for virtual eyewear trials, to enhance Polaroid and Carrera's e-commerce sites in particular.

"We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Spaarkly, an innovative start-up specializing in augmented reality and e-commerce solution development. This partnership aims to maximize Spaarkly's capabilities by bringing to market an increasingly advanced form of augmented reality and other revolutionary services. "In line with our digital transformation strategy, we want to continue to look for 'brilliant' solutions that can enhance and support the development of our DTC and BTB channels, offering end consumers and customers new shopping experiences and sales opportunities," said Angelo Trocchia, chief executive officer of Safilo Group.

Safilo Group's stock closed Friday up 2.5 percent at EUR1.12 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

