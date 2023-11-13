Safran Stock price
SAF
FR0000073272
Aerospace & Defense
Real-time
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|155.10 EUR
|+1.32%
|+3.40%
|+32.65%
|02:21pm
|SAFRAN : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Nov. 10
|Hindustan Aeronautics, Safhal Form JV for Helicopter Engines Business; Hindustan Aeronautics Shares Climb 4%
|MT
|Sales 2023 *
|23.29 B 24.89 B
|Sales 2024 *
|26.55 B 28.39 B
|Capitalization
|64.30 B 68.75 B
|Net income 2023 *
|2,366 M 2,529 M
|Net income 2024 *
|2,609 M 2,789 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,74x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|534 M 571 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|2,688 M 2,874 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
2,32x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
29,1x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
24,6x
|Employees
|83,217
|Yield 2023 *
1,37%
|Yield 2024 *
1,70%
|Free-Float
|78.25%
|1 day
|+1.12%
|1 week
|+3.20%
|Current month
|+5.29%
|1 month
|+3.84%
|3 months
|+4.84%
|6 months
|+10.86%
|Current year
|+32.40%
1 week
149.34
155.70
1 month
144.94
155.70
Current year
116.60
155.70
1 year
108.74
155.70
3 years
87.85
155.70
5 years
51.10
155.70
10 years
43.24
155.70
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Olivier Andriès CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|61
|2020
Pascal Bantegnie DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|53
|2018
Frédéric Verger CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|58
|2021
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Robert Peugeot BRD
|Director/Board Member
|73
|2018
Patrick Pélata BRD
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2013
Olivier Andriès CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|61
|2020
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|8.20%
|79 M€
|0.00%
|5.33%
|11 M€
|0.00%
|4.47%
|132 M€
|-.--%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|155.10
|+1.32%
|468 740
|23-11-10
|153.08
|-0.27%
|404,333
|23-11-09
|153.50
|+0.74%
|486,978
|23-11-08
|152.38
|+1.45%
|534,495
|23-11-07
|150.20
|+0.13%
|469,948
Real-time Euronext Paris, November 13, 2023 at 11:18 am EST
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - aeronautic and space propulsion systems (49.9%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.; - aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.6%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.); - aircraft interiors (10.4%): cabin interiors and seats; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.3%), Europe (19.9%), Americas (37.6%), Asia and Oceania (12.6%), Africa and Middle East (8.6%).
SectorAerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
153.08EUR
Average target price
175.95EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.94%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+32.40%
|68 614 M $
|+56.61%
|54 899 M $
|+25.81%
|20 402 M $
|+7.33%
|20 149 M $
|-11.75%
|13 205 M $
|-9.25%
|10 443 M $
|-13.21%
|9 075 M $
|+30.90%
|8 420 M $
|+26.76%
|7 934 M $
|-.--%
|7 350 M $