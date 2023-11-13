Stock SAF SAFRAN
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Safran

Safran Stock price

Equities

SAF

FR0000073272

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:03 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Safran 5-day change 1st Jan Change
155.10 EUR +1.32% +3.40% +32.65%
02:21pm SAFRAN : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Nov. 10 Hindustan Aeronautics, Safhal Form JV for Helicopter Engines Business; Hindustan Aeronautics Shares Climb 4% MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * 23.29 B 24.89 B Sales 2024 * 26.55 B 28.39 B Capitalization 64.30 B 68.75 B
Net income 2023 * 2,366 M 2,529 M Net income 2024 * 2,609 M 2,789 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,74x
Net cash position 2023 * 534 M 571 M Net cash position 2024 * 2,688 M 2,874 M EV / Sales 2024 *
2,32x
P/E ratio 2023 *
29,1x
P/E ratio 2024 *
24,6x
Employees 83,217
Yield 2023 *
1,37%
Yield 2024 *
1,70%
Free-Float 78.25%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Safran

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Safran

SAFRAN : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Hindustan Aeronautics, Safhal Form JV for Helicopter Engines Business; Hindustan Aeronautics Shares Climb 4% MT
Airbus' A320 Target for FY26 'Improbable' Amid Supply Chain Issues, Berenberg Says MT
STRATEGY - Dassault Aviation: The revenge of the Rafale
France says Ariane 6 accord calls for public aid, 11% cost cuts RE
SAFRAN : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
Europe to issue launcher "challenge" in Seville space talks RE
Italy, France and Germany agree on launches of Ariane 6 and Vega-C RE
Europe urged not to repeat tech underdog role ahead of space talks RE
Engine recall to ground quite a few Lufthansa jets in 2024 DP
SAFRAN : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Europe's space agency boss sees progress on Ariane 6 launcher RE
SAFRAN : Q3 23: Strong momentum in the aftermarket Alphavalue
SAFRAN : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Safran calls for criminal probe over alleged fake jet engine parts RE
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Safran

SAFRAN : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Airbus' A320 Target for FY26 'Improbable' Amid Supply Chain Issues, Berenberg Says MT
SAFRAN : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
SAFRAN : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
SAFRAN : Q3 23: Strong momentum in the aftermarket Alphavalue
More recommendations

Press releases Safran

Safran signs a Maintenance Agreement with Turkish Technic AQ
Eye-Catching Innovation In Jet Engine Technology AQ
Safran the 59th best company in the world according to TIME! AQ
Safran - Share buyback AQ
More press releases

News in other languages on Safran

OPINIONES DE LOS ANALISTAS DEL DÍA: Cellnex, Alfen, Almirall, Adyen, Adidas, Diageo, Safran, Leonardo, Sanlorenzo, Rheinmetall...
Pernod Ricard : dividende approuvé en AG
L'Allemagne va continuer à développer le projet Scaf avec la France-ministre
Airbus will Flugzeugproduktion 2024 deutlich steigern - Aktie sackt ab
Airbus will Flugzeugproduktion 2024 deutlich steigern
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+1.12%
1 week+3.20%
Current month+5.29%
1 month+3.84%
3 months+4.84%
6 months+10.86%
Current year+32.40%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
149.34
Extreme 149.34
155.70
1 month
144.94
Extreme 144.94
155.70
Current year
116.60
Extreme 116.6
155.70
1 year
108.74
Extreme 108.74
155.70
3 years
87.85
Extreme 87.85
155.70
5 years
51.10
Extreme 51.1
155.70
10 years
43.24
Extreme 43.24
155.70
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Safran

Managers TitleAgeSince
Olivier Andriès CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 61 2020
Pascal Bantegnie DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 53 2018
Frédéric Verger CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 58 2021
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Robert Peugeot BRD
 Director/Board Member 73 2018
Patrick Pélata BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2013
Olivier Andriès CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 61 2020
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Safran

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
VANECK DEFENSE UCITS ETF - USD ETF VanEck Defense UCITS ETF - USD
8.20% 79 M€ 0.00%
FUTURE OF DEFENCE UCITS ETF - USD ETF Future of Defence UCITS ETF - USD
5.33% 11 M€ 0.00%
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 INDUSTRIAL GOODS & SERVICES UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR ETF iShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR
4.47% 132 M€ -.--%
More ETFs positioned on Safran

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 155.10 +1.32% 468 740
23-11-10 153.08 -0.27% 404,333
23-11-09 153.50 +0.74% 486,978
23-11-08 152.38 +1.45% 534,495
23-11-07 150.20 +0.13% 469,948

Real-time Euronext Paris, November 13, 2023 at 11:18 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - aeronautic and space propulsion systems (49.9%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.; - aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.6%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.); - aircraft interiors (10.4%): cabin interiors and seats; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.3%), Europe (19.9%), Americas (37.6%), Asia and Oceania (12.6%), Africa and Middle East (8.6%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Safran

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
153.08EUR
Average target price
175.95EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.94%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN Stock Safran
+32.40% 68 614 M $
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. Stock TransDigm Group Inc.
+56.61% 54 899 M $
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. Stock Howmet Aerospace Inc.
+25.81% 20 402 M $
HEICO CORPORATION Stock HEICO Corporation
+7.33% 20 149 M $
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD Stock Aecc Aviation Power Co.,Ltd
-11.75% 13 205 M $
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Stock MTU Aero Engines AG
-9.25% 10 443 M $
AVIC AIRBORNE SYSTEMS CO., LTD. Stock AVIC Airborne Systems Co., Ltd.
-13.21% 9 075 M $
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC Stock Melrose Industries PLC
+30.90% 8 420 M $
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION Stock Curtiss-Wright Corporation
+26.76% 7 934 M $
MEGGITT PLC Stock Meggitt PLC
-.--% 7 350 M $
Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Safran - Euronext Paris
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer