PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - Europe's Ariane 6 launch blasted off successfully on Tuesday on its maiden flight, a live video feed showed.

Weighing 540 tonnes and standing 56 metres tall, Europe's newest rocket left the launchpad in French Guiana around 4 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) at the start of a nearly three-hour flight designed to end a year-long hiatus in European access to space. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leslie Adler)