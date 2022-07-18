GE says Aerospace brand marks 'wider strategic aperture'

(Adds background, details, quotes)
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - General Electric
Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Monday a new "GE
Aerospace" brand for its aviation business pointed to a "wider
strategic aperture" that could eventually lead to the industrial
giant entering new businesses.
Asked at the Farnborough Airshow if that meant a greater
appetite for acquisitions as the conglomerate prepares to split
into three, Culp said any changes would be "first and foremost
organic, and then and only then inorganic opportunities".
GE is preparing to split into three public companies by
spinning off its healthcare business next year, and combining
its power and renewable energy units to be spun off in 2024. GE
itself will then become an aviation company, headed by Culp.
The split marks the end of the 130-year-old conglomerate
that was once the most valuable U.S. corporation and a global
symbol of American business power.
It is also in stark contrast to the path GE pursued in the
1980s and 1990s under Jack Welch, who expanded the company into
an industrial behemoth.
On Monday, GE unveiled names for the new corporate trio: GE
HealthCare, GE Vernova for its energy portfolio and GE Aerospace
for the engine maker, which is currently known as GE Aviation.
"The choice to use Aerospace as our go-forward name is in
some respects to make sure everyone understands we are more than
what we do in commercial," Culp told reporters.
"It is a wider strategic aperture but it would be premature
to talk about this or that area being of particular interest,"
he added, though he did draw attention to defence and systems.
Experts say systems and other aerospace technologies are key
to the future of airplanes which will see a more seamless
integration between powerplants and airframes than in the past.
CHESSBOARD
GE's main competitor in engines for in-demand narrowbody
commercial jet engines and in military jet engines, Pratt &
Whitney, is part of the Raytheon Technologies
conglomerate that combines a broad slate of aircraft systems.
Culp ruled out mimicking a rival's structure but said GE's
drastic recent efforts to cut debt had left it able to invest.
"Recall, we've taken down the better part of $90 billion of
debt. We are really going to set up Aerospace and the other two
companies to have balance sheets that will allow them to invest
both organically and where appropriate inorganically," he said.
As part of the preparation for the spin-offs, Culp last
month expanded his role to head the aviation unit. Some analysts
said the move was directed at clearing up any ambiguity
surrounding the unit's management structure.
John Slattery, who had previously been divisional CEO, was
named Chief Commercial Officer with a remit including strategy.
The reorganisation and name change comes as planemakers and
their engine suppliers are gearing up for major bets that will
define air travel for decades as they ponder the propulsion
needed for the next generation of greener medium-haul jets.
"Those are the critical questions that GE Aerospace will
need to answer," Culp said. "John and I are going to spend a ton
of time going forward .. focused on that chessboard."
Asked about clogged aerospace supply chains, Culp said "I
don't think this can be solved overnight ... It may take 18
months for everyone to catch up."
He did not elaborate in detail on recent engine delays at
CFM, co-owned by GE and France's Safran.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Rajesh Kumar Singh
Editing by Mark Potter)