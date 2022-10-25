Advanced search
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-25 am EDT
110.34 EUR   +0.79%
05:43pGunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios
RE
04:59pJames Gunn, Peter Safran to be co-CEOs of Warner Bros Discovery's DC studios
RE
03:53pSAFRAN : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

10/25/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 25 (Reuters) - James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-heads of Warner Bros Discovery's DC studios on Tuesday to oversee film, television and animation projects featuring popular characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman.

Gunn and Safran have brought heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe to hit films including "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Aquaman" and "The Suicide Squad."

They start their new jobs on Nov. 1 and "will spearhead the development and execution of a long-term plan for the many properties licensed from DC Comics," Warner Bros said in a statement.

Despite a vast stable of well-known DC Comics characters, Warner Bros has been unable to match the success of Walt Disney Co's rival superhero studio Marvel, which has produced "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and other mega-hits.

Gunn directed "Suicide Squad" for DC studios and three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for Marvel. The final "Guardians" movie is set for release next May.

Safran has produced numerous Warner Bros films, including two "Aquaman" films and two "Shazam" movies. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAFRAN 0.79% 110.34 Real-time Quote.1.69%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.60% 104.36 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. 2.46% 12.92 End-of-day quote.-45.11%
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
Financials
Sales 2022 18 545 M 18 499 M 18 499 M
Net income 2022 567 M 565 M 565 M
Net cash 2022 732 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 47 096 M 46 979 M 46 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart SAFRAN
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 110,34 €
Average target price 130,66 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN1.69%46 180
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-14.73%29 427
HEICO CORPORATION8.90%18 788
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-24.20%17 800
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.11.22%14 705
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-2.06%9 265