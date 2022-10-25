Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

Oct 25 (Reuters) - James Gunn and Peter Safran were
named co-heads of Warner Bros Discovery's DC studios on
Tuesday to oversee film, television and animation projects
featuring popular characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and
Superman.
Gunn and Safran have brought heroes from the Marvel
Cinematic Universe and DC Universe to hit films including
"Guardians of the Galaxy," "Aquaman" and "The Suicide Squad."
They start their new jobs on Nov. 1 and "will spearhead
the development and execution of a long-term plan for the many
properties licensed from DC Comics," Warner Bros said in a
statement.
Despite a vast stable of well-known DC Comics
characters, Warner Bros has been unable to match the success of
Walt Disney Co's rival superhero studio Marvel, which has
produced "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and
other mega-hits.
Gunn directed "Suicide Squad" for DC studios and three
"Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for Marvel. The final
"Guardians" movie is set for release next May.
Safran has produced numerous Warner Bros films,
including two "Aquaman" films and two "Shazam" movies.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
and Deepa Babington)