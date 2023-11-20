ROME, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy decided to block the takeover by French group Safran of Microtecnica, Collins Aerospace's Italian subsidiary, due to the risk of disruption in supplies to the Italian armed forces, government officials said.

The potential disruption stemming from the transaction did not appear to be compatible with the operational needs of the Italian armed forces, the officials from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office told Reuters. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Chris Reese)