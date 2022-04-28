Maintenance, repair and overhaul: focus on a product support engineer at Safran Aerosystems

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

This week's MRO Americas 2022 trade show in Dallas, Texas puts a spotlight on the importance of maintenance, repair and overhaul activities in serving customers across the aviation industry.

Mohamed Riyaz, a Safran Aerosystems product support engineer based on the U.S. East Coast, explains his role and the keys to providing top-level MRO services.

What type of MRO support do you provide?

I have been working at Safran for three years, and I'm involved in oxygen systems. The customers are major airlines in North and South America, along with Asian airlines and small private jet operators.

How would you define the product support engineer's role?

We are the first point of contact for external customers' technical issues, and must maintain a high level of product knowledge to address and resolve their issues - all while responding with the necessary urgency. Product support engineers draw upon the company's collective resources to drive and implement timely resolution of reliability issues for our products. We also liaise between the different internal departments to develop and deploy solutions that improve reliability, such as Service Information Letters, Service Bulletins, and modification programs/campaigns.

What are the keys to success in your role?

Integrity, knowledge, patience with customers, and problem solving.

Describe the primary challenges in your work, and how do you solve them?

Handling an impatient customer is a challenge that we must respond to, especially when it comes to a query that requires extensive investigation and more time to resolve. Being creative and producing original ideas when necessary helps us to achieve exemplary and efficient results.

What do you enjoy most about working at Safran?

I appreciate the good working environment and the management support that I receive. I also like the work/life balance.