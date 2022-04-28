Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 10:17:38 am EDT
104.64 EUR   +0.19%
10:06aMAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL : focus on a product support engineer at Safran Aerosystems
PU
04/27SAFRAN : signs NacelleLife™ service contract renewal with Hawaiian Airlines for Airbus A330ceo fleet
PU
04/27SAFRAN : signs NacelleLife™ service contract with Viva Air Colombia for Airbus A320neo fleet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maintenance, repair and overhaul: focus on a product support engineer at Safran Aerosystems

04/28/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

  • Home
  • News & Media
  • News
  • Maintenance, repair and overhaul: focus on a product support engineer at Safran Aerosystems
Maintenance, repair and overhaul: focus on a product support engineer at Safran Aerosystems
April 28, 2022
Human resources

This week's MRO Americas 2022 trade show in Dallas, Texas puts a spotlight on the importance of maintenance, repair and overhaul activities in serving customers across the aviation industry.

Mohamed Riyaz, a Safran Aerosystems product support engineer based on the U.S. East Coast, explains his role and the keys to providing top-level MRO services.

  • What type of MRO support do you provide?

I have been working at Safran for three years, and I'm involved in oxygen systems. The customers are major airlines in North and South America, along with Asian airlines and small private jet operators.

  • How would you define the product support engineer's role?

We are the first point of contact for external customers' technical issues, and must maintain a high level of product knowledge to address and resolve their issues - all while responding with the necessary urgency. Product support engineers draw upon the company's collective resources to drive and implement timely resolution of reliability issues for our products. We also liaise between the different internal departments to develop and deploy solutions that improve reliability, such as Service Information Letters, Service Bulletins, and modification programs/campaigns.

  • What are the keys to success in your role?

Integrity, knowledge, patience with customers, and problem solving.

  • Describe the primary challenges in your work, and how do you solve them?

Handling an impatient customer is a challenge that we must respond to, especially when it comes to a query that requires extensive investigation and more time to resolve. Being creative and producing original ideas when necessary helps us to achieve exemplary and efficient results.

  • What do you enjoy most about working at Safran?

I appreciate the good working environment and the management support that I receive. I also like the work/life balance.

Credits
  • © Safran

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
10:06aMAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL : focus on a product support engineer at Safran Aerosyste..
PU
04/27SAFRAN : signs NacelleLife™ service contract renewal with Hawaiian Airlines for Airb..
PU
04/27SAFRAN : signs NacelleLife™ service contract with Viva Air Colombia for Airbus A320n..
PU
04/27SAFRAN : signs an agreement with Diamond Aircraft to provide the motor for eDA40 electric ..
PU
04/26SAFRAN : signs a Maintenance Agreement with AJW Group
PU
04/26SAFRAN : Canada Jetlines selects Safran wheels and carbon brakes for its A320-family fleet
PU
04/25SAFRAN : renews MCO contract for French government helicopter engines for 10 years
PU
04/21NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK : A Safran engineer opens his home to rescue dogs
AQ
04/21Safran supports key aerospace events in Seattle
AQ
04/20SAFRAN : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 243 M 19 228 M 19 228 M
Net income 2022 1 500 M 1 581 M 1 581 M
Net cash 2022 246 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 44 574 M 46 979 M 46 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 104,44 €
Average target price 130,41 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Chief Digital & Information Officer, Executive VP
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-2.99%46 979
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-3.30%34 124
HEICO CORPORATION-1.12%17 321
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.8.07%14 366
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-45.12%14 152
MTU AERO ENGINES AG5.35%10 644