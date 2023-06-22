SAFRAN : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
Today at 04:07 am
Berenberg analyst Philip Buller maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 160.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 04:52:21 2023-06-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|139.96 EUR
|-1.23%
|+1.10%
|+19.69%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.67%
|65 180 M $
|+34.67%
|46 578 M $
|+12.07%
|20 751 M $
|+19.67%
|19 491 M $
|-4.16%
|15 045 M $
|+14.59%
|13 915 M $
|-5.51%
|9 427 M $
|-.--%
|7 350 M $
|+7.01%
|6 851 M $
|-7.76%
|4 333 M $