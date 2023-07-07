SAFRAN : Jefferies sticks Neutral
Today at 02:33 pm
Share
Chloe Lemarie from Jefferies retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price has been raised to EUR 140 from EUR 130.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:14 2023-07-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|134.84 EUR
|+0.19%
|-6.05%
|+15.28%
|08:33pm
|SAFRAN : Jefferies sticks Neutral
|ZD
|03:45pm
|SAFRAN : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|MD
|SAFRAN : Jefferies sticks Neutral
|ZD
|SAFRAN : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|MD
|Ariane 5 lifts off on last mission as Europe faces space gap
|RE
|India's aerospace suppliers see upside in parts-making from record jet orders
|RE
|SAFRAN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
|MD
|Terran Orbital, Safran to Collaborate on New Electric Propulsion Systems
|MT
|Desperately seeking staff: Paris Airshow lets jobless in for free
|RE
|Saudi's SAMI signs pact with Safran Helicopter Engines for engine maintenance
|RE
|Smaller aerospace suppliers scramble for titanium, workers in shadow of travel boom
|RE
|SAFRAN : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
|MD
|SAFRAN : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|Safran Signs Agreement with Electra.Aero, Inc. to Develop Turbogenerator for the Propulsion of Its Hybrid-Electric Aircraft
|CI
|Capgemini Launches New Aerospace Lifecycle Optimization Platform
|MT
|World's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft
|RE
|French Stocks Snub Paris Air Show Deals to Close Lower; Airbus Dominates
|MT
|World's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft
|RE
|Dpa-AFX Overview: ENTERPRISES as of 06/20/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
|INTERVIEW - Safran CEO Olivier Andries: supply shock, engine durability, upcoming acquisitions
|MT
|Annual high from April moves ever closer for MTU
|DP
|Safran Unit Signs European Engine Development Agreement for Military Helicopters
|MT
|MTU and Safran to create JV on military helicopter developments
|RE
|SAFRAN : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
|MD
|French Stocks Closer Lower Despite Paris Air Show Boost to Aerospace Companies
|MT
|GE says all options on the table over engine for stretched A220
|RE
|Jet2 Orders engines from General Electric, Safran Venture
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+15.28%
|61 407 M $
|+39.58%
|48 273 M $
|+13.64%
|20 953 M $
|+24.21%
|20 231 M $
|-1.18%
|15 539 M $
|+9.59%
|12 979 M $
|-5.76%
|9 309 M $
|-.--%
|7 350 M $
|+10.79%
|7 093 M $
|-6.94%
|4 360 M $