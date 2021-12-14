Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/14 04:43:21 am
101.72 EUR   +1.03%
04:16aSAFRAN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:40aSAFRAN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/08SAFRAN : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAFRAN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

12/14/2021 | 04:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 133.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SAFRAN
04:16aSAFRAN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:40aSAFRAN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/08SAFRAN : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
12/06Safran Nears Deal to Buy Navigation Provider Orolia from Eurazeo
MT
12/06Safran Enters Exclusive Talks to Buy Navigation Technology Company
DJ
12/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bounces back
12/06SAFRAN : enters into exclusive discussions to acquire Orolia, a world leader in Resilient ..
PU
12/06SoftBank shares tumble as China investments sour
RE
12/06SAFRAN : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
12/06SIA Engineering to Provide Test Services for Safran's Engines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 604 M 17 603 M 17 603 M
Net income 2021 919 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
Net Debt 2021 1 596 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,4x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 42 916 M 48 465 M 48 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 78 900
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 100,68 €
Average target price 129,05 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-13.17%48 465
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-4.35%32 702
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD5.14%26 139
HEICO CORPORATION9.27%18 075
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-0.74%15 841
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.5.40%12 851