Safran : 04/28/2022 Draft amended bylaws (Article 5) submitted to the May 25, 2022 AGM

The employment contract of a Director shall not be automatically terminated when his term of office as a Director expires or if he is removed from office.

14.7. In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, and subject to compliance with the conditions concerning combining directorships with an employment contract, the number of Directors holding an employment contract with the Company (not including Directors representing employee shareholders and employee representative Directors) must not exceed one third of the Board's members.

14.8. Directors representing employee shareholders

If the report presented by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Article L.225-102 of the French Commercial Code shows that the shares held by employees of the Company - or of companies related to it within the meaning of Article L.225-180 of said Code - represent more than 3% of the Company's capital, then one or more Directors representing employee shareholders shall be appointed at an Ordinary General Meeting in accordance with the terms and conditions set down in applicable laws and regulations as well as in these bylaws. Prior to the Ordinary General Meeting at which Directors representing employee shareholders are to be appointed, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall determine the procedures for appointing or electing candidates not defined by applicable laws or regulations or by these bylaws. The Chairman shall consult the Supervisory Boards of the corporate mutual funds set up as part of the Group's employee share ownership program - whose investments mainly comprise shares in the Company (see a) below) - in order to conduct employee elections as defined in points b) and c) below.

Candidate Director(s) representing employee shareholders shall be designated as follows:

a) When employees hold shares through a corporate mutual fund and the voting rights attached to these shares are exercised by the members of the Supervisory Board of said fund, that Supervisory Board may designate one or more candidates from among its members who represent employees. When there are several corporate mutual funds, the Supervisory Boards of these funds may agree together to present one or more joint candidates, designated from among all of their members representing employees.

b) When the voting rights attached to the shares held by employees through the corporate mutual fund are directly exercised by those employees, the candidate(s) shall be elected by said employees from among the members of the Supervisory Board of said fund, under the conditions set out below.

c) Employees directly holding shares in the Company (within the meaning of Article L.225-102 of the French Commercial Code) elect candidates by means of a vote conducted as described below.

As regards points b) and c), candidates shall be designated during elections held by the Company within each of the groups of employees concerned. These elections, which must be preceded by calls for candidates, may be organized by the Company using any technical means that offer a secure voting process, including electronic or postal voting systems.

A report is drawn up for each of the procedures set out in points a), b) and c) above, specifying the number of votes cast for each candidate. The reports are provided to the Board of Directors at least eight days before the Board of Directors meets to approve the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting relating to the appointment of Directors representing employee shareholders. In order to be valid, each candidate file put forward must include a proposed position holder and a deputy.

Directors representing employee shareholders shall be appointed at an Ordinary General Meeting from among the candidates designated according to the procedures set out in points a), b) and c) above and in accordance with the same conditions as for appointing other Directors. Directors who represent employee shareholders shall not be included for the purpose of determining the minimum and maximum number of Directors referred to in Article 14.1 above.

Directors representing employee shareholders shall be appointed for a four-year term, expiring at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting held during the year in which their term expires in order to approve the financial statements for the previous year. However, the term of a Director representing employee shareholders shall automatically be terminated and the Director shall be deemed to have resigned if he or she ceases to be an employee of the Company (or of a company or inter-company partnership related to the Company within the meaning of Article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code or when the company which employs the person concerned ceases to be related to the Company within the meaning of the aforementioned article), or ceases to be a shareholder (or member of a corporate mutual fund holding shares in the Company), or under the conditions set down by law.

The deputy, who must meet the same eligibility criteria as the position holder, shall be appointed by the Board of Directors to replace the representative appointed at the Annual General Meeting in the event that this representative has to terminate his or her duties before the end of his or her term of office. Any such appointment by the Board would be subject to ratification at the following Annual General Meeting.

Exceptionally, the deputy shall not be appointed by the Board of Directors if such appointment is not in compliance with Article L.225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code. In this case, and pursuant to Article L.225-24 of the French Commercial Code, the Board of Directors shall provisionally appoint a new Director to represent employee shareholders from among the employee shareholders or from among the members of the Supervisory Boards of the corporate mutual funds.

If the position of Director representing employee shareholders falls vacant for any reason whatsoever, and if the deputy is also unable to fulfill this position throughout the term of office, or cannot be appointed for a reason other than that referred to in the paragraph above, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall take the necessary decisions to allow a new candidate to be designated for appointment by the Board of Directors or by the following Ordinary General Meeting in order to ensure that employee shareholders continue to be represented.

In such a case, the Board of Directors may meet and validly conduct business until the new Director(s) representing employee shareholders is/are appointed.