Safran : 2022 – See 2021 Universal Registration Document – Chapitre 7, section 7.2.7.2, page 415

06/02/2022 | 11:32am EDT
2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Including the Annual

Financial Report and

the Integrated Report

INTEGRATED REPORT

Safran at a glance

1

Editorial

2

Group profile

4

Ecosystem

10

Strategy and business model

16

Risk management

36

Corporate governance

38

Key indicators

46

1

PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP

49

1.1

Safran overview

50

1.2

Group businesses

54

1.3

Competitive position

76

1.4

Research and development

76

1.5

Industrial investments

83

1.6

Sites and production plants

86

1.7

Safran performance and quality policy

87

2

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS IN 2021

AND OUTLOOK FOR 2022

91

2.1 Comments on the Group's performance in 2021

based on adjusted data and outlook for 2022

92

2.2 Comments on the consolidated financial

statements

115

2.3 Comments on the parent company financial

statements

117

3 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

121

3.1 Group consolidated financial statements

at December 31, 2021

122

3.2 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated

financial statements

196

3.3 Parent company financial statements

atDecember 31, 2021

201

3.4 Statutory Auditors' report on the financial

statements

226

4

RISK FACTORS

231

4.1

Risk management

233

4.2

Internal control system

235

4.3

Risk factors

237

4.4

Insurance

249

5

NON-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

251

5.1 Organization and management of non-financial

performance

252

5.2 Main non-financial risks and summary

of non-financial performance

259

5.3

Climate: decarbonize aeronautics

263

5.4

Human responsibility: be an exemplary

employer

274

5.5

Ethics, responsible purchasing and

the environment: embody responsible industry

286

CONTENTS

5.6 Corporate social responsibility:

affirm our commitment to citizenship

298

5.7 Methodological note and report

of the independent third party (ITP)

303

5.8 Cross-reference table for the Non-Financial

Information Statement (NFIS)

311

6

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

313

6.1

Safran's corporate governance structure

314

6.2

Membership structure of the Board of Director

318

6.3 Operating procedures and work of the Board

of Directors and the Board Committees

354

6.4 Application of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate

Governance Code

366

6.5 Directors' interests in the Company's share

capital

367

6.6 Compensation policies and compensation

packages for corporate officers

369

6.7 Cross-reference table for the corporate governance report prepared in accordance with Article L.225-37 of the French commercial

code

399

7

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY,

THE CAPITAL AND SHARE OWNERSHIP

403

7.1

General information and bylaws

405

7.2

Information on share capital

411

7.3

Share ownership

416

7.4

Relations with shareholders

420

7.5

Stock market information

421

7.6

Credit ratings

422

8

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

425

8.1

Agenda

427

8.2 Report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions proposed to the Annual General

Meeting and text of the proposed resolutions

428

8.3 Statutory Auditors' special report

on related-party agreements

444

8.4 Bonds convertible into new Safran shares

and/or exchangeable for existing Safran shares

447

9

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

457

9.1

Persons responsible

459

9.2

Statutory Auditor

460

9.3

Historical financial information

460

9.4

Documents on display

461

9.5

Cross-reference tables

461

9.6

Glossary

468

2 0 2 1 - U N I V E R S A L

R E G I S T R A T I O N D O C U M E N T

I N C L U D I N G

T H E A N N U A L F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T A N D T H E I N T E G R A T E D R E P O R T

The Universal Registration Document in French was filed on March 31, 2022 with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of said Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an

offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market together with any amendments, if applicable, and a securities note and summary approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The English language version of this report is a free translation from the original, which was prepared in French. In all matters of interpretation, views or opinions expressed in the original language version of the document in French take precedence over the translation.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the website at

safran-group.com

The annual financial report included in the Universal Registration Document is a translation of the official version of the annual financial report in format ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available on the issuer's website. This document is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document

INTEGRATED

REPORT

Safran at a glance

1

Editorial

2

Group profile

4

Ecosystem

10

Strategy and business model

16

Risk management

36

Corporate governance

38

Key indicators

46

Front cover:

"Mimesis, nature inspiring technology", images from the photo contest organized by Safran and Wipplay.

SAFRAN AT A GLANCE

SAFRAN AT A GLANCE

OUR ACTIVITIES

2 0 2 1 K E Y F I G U R E S

3

rd

€7,439 million

REVENUE(1)

excluding airframers*

€1,342 million

global aerospace group,

RECURRING OPERATING

INCOME(1)

€15,257 million

AEROSPACE

18.0%

REVENUE(1)

PROPULSION

RECURRING OPERATING

down 7.5% (down 5.4%

MARGIN(1)

on organic basis) on 2020

€1,805 million

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME(1) up 7.1% (up 8.4%

on organic basis) on 2020

€1,680 million

FREE CASH FLOW up 57% on 2020

Long-term credit rating:

BBB+ with stable outlook (Standard & Poor's)

€1,544 million

NET DEBT

€1,430 million

TOTAL R&D

(including customer-funded R&D)

€387 million

CAPEX

  • Classification criteria: revenue - Source: Safran.
  1. Adjusted data. See section 2.1.1 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document for a reconciliation of the consolidated income statement with the adjusted income statement and a breakdown of the adjustment.

€6,325 million

REVENUE(1)

€650 million

RECURRING OPERATING

INCOME(1)

EQUIPMENT

10.3%

& DEFENSE

RECURRING OPERATING

MARGIN(1)

€1,475 million

REVENUE(1)

€(167) million

RECURRING OPERATING

INCOME(1)

AIRCRAFT

(11.3)%

INTERIORS

RECURRING OPERATING

MARGIN(1)

76,765

EMPLOYEES

(at December 31, 2021)

I N T E G R A T E D R E P O R T

2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT S A F R A N I 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 15:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 270 M 19 463 M 19 463 M
Net income 2022 1 440 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net cash 2022 175 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 41 240 M 43 933 M 43 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 96,63 €
Average target price 126,48 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Chief Digital & Information Officer, Executive VP
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-10.25%43 933
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-5.69%32 768
HEICO CORPORATION-0.81%17 311
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-36.72%16 010
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.12.10%14 911
MTU AERO ENGINES AG2.51%10 469