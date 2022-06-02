Safran : 2022 – See 2021 Universal Registration Document – Chapter 6, page 399

3.2 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated
financial statements
196
3.3 Parent company financial statements
atDecember 31, 2021
201
3.4 Statutory Auditors' report on the financial
statements
226
4
RISK FACTORS
231
4.1
Risk management
233
4.2
Internal control system
235
4.3
Risk factors
237
4.4
Insurance
249
5
NON-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
251
5.1 Organization and management of non-financial
performance
252
5.2 Main non-financial risks and summary
of non-financial performance
259
5.3
Climate: decarbonize aeronautics
263
5.4
Human responsibility: be an exemplary
employer
274
5.5
Ethics, responsible purchasing and
the environment: embody responsible industry
286
CONTENTS
5.6 Corporate social responsibility:
affirm our commitment to citizenship
298
5.7 Methodological note and report
of the independent third party (ITP)
303
5.8 Cross-reference table for the Non-Financial
Information Statement (NFIS)
311
6
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
313
6.1
Safran's corporate governance structure
314
6.2
Membership structure of the Board of Director
318
6.3 Operating procedures and work of the Board
of Directors and the Board Committees
354
6.4 Application of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate
Governance Code
366
6.5 Directors' interests in the Company's share
capital
367
6.6 Compensation policies and compensation
packages for corporate officers
369
6.7 Cross-reference table for the corporate governance report prepared in accordance with Article L.225-37 of the French commercial
code
399
7
INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY,
THE CAPITAL AND SHARE OWNERSHIP
403
7.1
General information and bylaws
405
7.2
Information on share capital
411
7.3
Share ownership
416
7.4
Relations with shareholders
420
7.5
Stock market information
421
7.6
Credit ratings
422
8
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
425
8.1
Agenda
427
8.2 Report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions proposed to the Annual General
Meeting and text of the proposed resolutions
428
8.3 Statutory Auditors' special report
on related-party agreements
444
8.4 Bonds convertible into new Safran shares
and/or exchangeable for existing Safran shares
447
9
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
457
9.1
Persons responsible
459
9.2
Statutory Auditor
460
9.3
Historical financial information
460
9.4
Documents on display
461
9.5
Cross-reference tables
461
9.6
Glossary
468
2 0 2 1 - U N I V E R S A L
R E G I S T R A T I O N D O C U M E N T
I N C L U D I N G
T H E A N N U A L F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T A N D T H E I N T E G R A T E D R E P O R T
REPORT
Safran at a glance
1
Editorial
2
Group profile
4
Ecosystem
10
Strategy and business model
16
Risk management
36
Corporate governance
38
Key indicators
46
Front cover:
"Mimesis, nature inspiring technology", images from the photo contest organized by Safran and Wipplay.
Adjusted data. See section 2.1.1 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document for a reconciliation of the consolidated income statement with the adjusted income statement and a breakdown of the adjustment.
€6,325 million
REVENUE(1)
€650 million
RECURRING OPERATING
INCOME(1)
EQUIPMENT
10.3%
& DEFENSE
RECURRING OPERATING
MARGIN(1)
€1,475 million
REVENUE(1)
€(167) million
RECURRING OPERATING
INCOME(1)
AIRCRAFT
(11.3)%
INTERIORS
RECURRING OPERATING
MARGIN(1)
76,765
EMPLOYEES
(at December 31, 2021)
I N T E G R A T E D R E P O R T
2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT S A F R A N I 1
