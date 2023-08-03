2023

  • Interim 2023 activity report

Airbus A320 carbon brake

FOREWORD

To reflect the Group's actual economic performance and enable it to be monitored and benchmarked against competitors, Safran prepares an adjusted income statement in addition to its consolidated financial statements.

Readers are reminded that Safran:

  • is the result of the May 11, 2005 merger of Sagem SA and Snecma, accounted for in accordance with IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" in its consolidated financial statements;
  • recognizes, as of July 1, 2005, all changes in the fair value of its foreign currency derivatives in "Financial income (loss)", in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 9 applicable to transactions not qualifying for hedge accounting (see Note 3.f of the 2022 Universal Registration Document).

Accordingly, Safran's consolidated income statement has been adjusted for the impact of:

  • purchase price allocations with respect to business combinations. Since 2005, this restatement concerns the amortization charged against intangible assets relating to aircraft programs remeasured at the time of the Sagem-Snecma merger. With effect from the first-half 2010 interim financial statements, the Group decided to restate:
    • the impact of purchase price allocations for business combinations, particularly amortization and depreciation charged against intangible assets and property, plant and equipment recognized or remeasured at the time of the transaction and amortized or depreciated over extended periods due to the length of the Group's business cycles, and the impact of remeasuring inventories, as well as
    • gains on remeasuring any previously held equity interests in the event of step acquisitions or asset contributions to joint ventures;
  • the mark-to-market of foreign currency derivatives, in order to better reflect the economic substance of the Group's overall foreign currency risk hedging strategy:
    • revenue net of purchases denominated in foreign currencies is measured using the effective hedged rate, i.e., including the costs of the hedging strategy,
    • all mark-to-market changes on instruments hedging future cash flows are neutralized.

The resulting changes in deferred tax have also been adjusted.

2 ISAFRAN 2023 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

INTERIM 2023 ACTIVITY REPORT

1

Foreword

RECONCILIATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT WITH THE ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENT

The impact of these adjustments on first-half 2023 income statement items is as follows:

Currency hedges

Business combinations

Amortization of

intangible assets

PPA impacts -

H1 2023

Remeasurement

Deferred hedging

from Sagem-

other business

H1 2023

(in € millions)

consolidated data

of revenue(1)

gain/loss(2)

Snecma merger(3)

combinations(4)

adjusted data

Revenue

11,129

(184)

-

-

-

10,945

Other recurring operating income

(9,772)

14

(5)

19

135

(9,609)

and expenses

Share in profit from joint ventures

49

-

-

-

12

61

Recurring operating income

1,406

(170)

(5)

19

147

1,397

Other non-recurring operating

(57)

-

-

-

-

(57)

income and expenses

Profit from operations

1,349

(170)

(5)

19

147

1,340

Cost of net debt

42

-

-

-

-

42

Foreign exchange gain/loss

1,123

170

(1,272)

-

-

21

Other financial income

-

-

-

-

-

-

and expense

Financial income (loss)

1,165

170

(1,272)

-

-

63

Income tax benefit (expense)

(609)

-

329

(5)

(33)

(318)

Profit (loss) for the period

1,905

-

(948)

14

114

1,085

Profit for the period attributable

(42)

-

-

-

-

(42)

to non-controlling interests

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

1,863

-

(948)

14

114

1,043

ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS

OF THE PARENT

  1. Remeasurement of foreign-currency denominated revenue net of purchases (by currency) at the hedged rate (including premiums on unwound options) through the reclassification of changes in the fair value of instruments hedging cash flows recognized in profit or loss for the period.
  2. Changes in the fair value of instruments hedging future cash flows that will be recognized in profit or loss in future periods (a negative €1,272 million excluding tax), and the impact of taking into account hedges when measuring provisions for losses on completion (a negative €5 million at June 30, 2023).
  3. Cancellation of amortization/impairment of intangible assets relating to the remeasurement of aircraft programs resulting from the application of IFRS 3 to the Sagem SA-Snecma merger.
  4. Cancellation of the impact of remeasuring assets at the time of the Zodiac Aerospace acquisition for €104 million excluding deferred tax, and cancellation of amortization/impairment of assets identified during other business combinations.

Readers are reminded that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are subject to review by the Group's Statutory Auditors. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the revenue and operating profit indicators set out in the adjusted data in Note 5, "Segment information".

Adjusted financial data other than the data provided in Note 5, "Segment information" are subject to the verification procedures applicable to all of the information provided in the interim report.

2 0 2 3 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT S A F R A NI 3

