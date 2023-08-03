2023
INTERIM
FINANCIAL
REPORT
"The forecasts and forward-looking statements described in this document are based on the data, assumptions and estimates considered as reasonable by the Group as at the date of this document. These data, assumptions and estimates may evolve or change as a result of uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive, tax or regulatory environment. The occurrence of one or more of the risks described in the Universal Registration Document may also have an impact on the business, financial position, results and prospects of the Group and thus affect its ability to achieve such forecasts and forward-looking statements. The Group therefore neither makes any commitment, nor provides any assurance as to the achievement of the forecasts and forward-looking statements described in this document."
The Interim Financial Report is available on the website at
safran-group.com
Declaration by the person responsible
CFM56 engine
"I certify that, to the best of my knowledge, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, and give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, and of the financial position and results of the Company and all its consolidated subsidiaries, and that the accompanying interim activity report provides a true and fair view of the main events of the first six months of the year, their impact on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, and the significant transactions with related parties, and also describes the main risks and uncertainties for the next six months."
Paris, July 27, 2023
Chief Executive Officer,
Olivier Andriès
- Interim 2023 activity report
Airbus A320 carbon brake
FOREWORD
To reflect the Group's actual economic performance and enable it to be monitored and benchmarked against competitors, Safran prepares an adjusted income statement in addition to its consolidated financial statements.
Readers are reminded that Safran:
- is the result of the May 11, 2005 merger of Sagem SA and Snecma, accounted for in accordance with IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" in its consolidated financial statements;
- recognizes, as of July 1, 2005, all changes in the fair value of its foreign currency derivatives in "Financial income (loss)", in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 9 applicable to transactions not qualifying for hedge accounting (see Note 3.f of the 2022 Universal Registration Document).
Accordingly, Safran's consolidated income statement has been adjusted for the impact of:
- purchase price allocations with respect to business combinations. Since 2005, this restatement concerns the amortization charged against intangible assets relating to aircraft programs remeasured at the time of the Sagem-Snecma merger. With effect from the first-half 2010 interim financial statements, the Group decided to restate:
- the impact of purchase price allocations for business combinations, particularly amortization and depreciation charged against intangible assets and property, plant and equipment recognized or remeasured at the time of the transaction and amortized or depreciated over extended periods due to the length of the Group's business cycles, and the impact of remeasuring inventories, as well as
- gains on remeasuring any previously held equity interests in the event of step acquisitions or asset contributions to joint ventures;
- the mark-to-market of foreign currency derivatives, in order to better reflect the economic substance of the Group's overall foreign currency risk hedging strategy:
- revenue net of purchases denominated in foreign currencies is measured using the effective hedged rate, i.e., including the costs of the hedging strategy,
- all mark-to-market changes on instruments hedging future cash flows are neutralized.
The resulting changes in deferred tax have also been adjusted.
RECONCILIATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT WITH THE ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENT
The impact of these adjustments on first-half 2023 income statement items is as follows:
Currency hedges
Business combinations
Amortization of
intangible assets
PPA impacts -
H1 2023
Remeasurement
Deferred hedging
from Sagem-
other business
H1 2023
(in € millions)
consolidated data
of revenue(1)
gain/loss(2)
Snecma merger(3)
combinations(4)
adjusted data
Revenue
11,129
(184)
-
-
-
10,945
Other recurring operating income
(9,772)
14
(5)
19
135
(9,609)
and expenses
Share in profit from joint ventures
49
-
-
-
12
61
Recurring operating income
1,406
(170)
(5)
19
147
1,397
Other non-recurring operating
(57)
-
-
-
-
(57)
income and expenses
Profit from operations
1,349
(170)
(5)
19
147
1,340
Cost of net debt
42
-
-
-
-
42
Foreign exchange gain/loss
1,123
170
(1,272)
-
-
21
Other financial income
-
-
-
-
-
-
and expense
Financial income (loss)
1,165
170
(1,272)
-
-
63
Income tax benefit (expense)
(609)
-
329
(5)
(33)
(318)
Profit (loss) for the period
1,905
-
(948)
14
114
1,085
Profit for the period attributable
(42)
-
-
-
-
(42)
to non-controlling interests
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
1,863
-
(948)
14
114
1,043
ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
OF THE PARENT
- Remeasurement of foreign-currency denominated revenue net of purchases (by currency) at the hedged rate (including premiums on unwound options) through the reclassification of changes in the fair value of instruments hedging cash flows recognized in profit or loss for the period.
- Changes in the fair value of instruments hedging future cash flows that will be recognized in profit or loss in future periods (a negative €1,272 million excluding tax), and the impact of taking into account hedges when measuring provisions for losses on completion (a negative €5 million at June 30, 2023).
- Cancellation of amortization/impairment of intangible assets relating to the remeasurement of aircraft programs resulting from the application of IFRS 3 to the Sagem SA-Snecma merger.
- Cancellation of the impact of remeasuring assets at the time of the Zodiac Aerospace acquisition for €104 million excluding deferred tax, and cancellation of amortization/impairment of assets identified during other business combinations.
Readers are reminded that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are subject to review by the Group's Statutory Auditors. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the revenue and operating profit indicators set out in the adjusted data in Note 5, "Segment information".
Adjusted financial data other than the data provided in Note 5, "Segment information" are subject to the verification procedures applicable to all of the information provided in the interim report.
2 0 2 3 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT S A F R A NI 3
