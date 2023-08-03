INTERIM 2023 ACTIVITY REPORT 1 Foreword

RECONCILIATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT WITH THE ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENT

The impact of these adjustments on first-half 2023 income statement items is as follows:

Currency hedges Business combinations Amortization of intangible assets PPA impacts - H1 2023 Remeasurement Deferred hedging from Sagem- other business H1 2023 (in € millions) consolidated data of revenue(1) gain/loss(2) Snecma merger(3) combinations(4) adjusted data Revenue 11,129 (184) - - - 10,945 Other recurring operating income (9,772) 14 (5) 19 135 (9,609) and expenses Share in profit from joint ventures 49 - - - 12 61 Recurring operating income 1,406 (170) (5) 19 147 1,397 Other non-recurring operating (57) - - - - (57) income and expenses Profit from operations 1,349 (170) (5) 19 147 1,340 Cost of net debt 42 - - - - 42 Foreign exchange gain/loss 1,123 170 (1,272) - - 21 Other financial income - - - - - - and expense Financial income (loss) 1,165 170 (1,272) - - 63 Income tax benefit (expense) (609) - 329 (5) (33) (318) Profit (loss) for the period 1,905 - (948) 14 114 1,085 Profit for the period attributable (42) - - - - (42) to non-controlling interests PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 1,863 - (948) 14 114 1,043 ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT

Remeasurement of foreign-currency denominated revenue net of purchases (by currency) at the hedged rate (including premiums on unwound options) through the reclassification of changes in the fair value of instruments hedging cash flows recognized in profit or loss for the period. Changes in the fair value of instruments hedging future cash flows that will be recognized in profit or loss in future periods (a negative €1,272 million excluding tax), and the impact of taking into account hedges when measuring provisions for losses on completion (a negative €5 million at June 30, 2023). Cancellation of amortization/impairment of intangible assets relating to the remeasurement of aircraft programs resulting from the application of IFRS 3 to the Sagem SA-Snecma merger. Cancellation of the impact of remeasuring assets at the time of the Zodiac Aerospace acquisition for €104 million excluding deferred tax, and cancellation of amortization/impairment of assets identified during other business combinations.

Readers are reminded that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are subject to review by the Group's Statutory Auditors. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the revenue and operating profit indicators set out in the adjusted data in Note 5, "Segment information".

Adjusted financial data other than the data provided in Note 5, "Segment information" are subject to the verification procedures applicable to all of the information provided in the interim report.