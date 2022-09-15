Advanced search
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:22 2022-09-15 am EDT
102.80 EUR   -0.17%
SAFRAN : A new year under the aegis of the Black-Out Challenge for Safran
PU
09/14Raytheon sees delays in engine deliveries, pushes back on Airbus target
RE
09/14Raytheon CEO sees some Pratt & Whitney engine deliveries slipping into next year
RE
Safran : A new year under the aegis of the Black-Out Challenge for Safran

09/15/2022 | 04:10am EDT
A new year under the aegis of the Black-Out Challenge for Safran
September 15, 2022
Innovation

Organized by Safran and Agorize, The Black-Out Challenge is back this year for a fourth edition! This student competition drew more than 1,500 participants in previous editions, with one mission: to save Humanity.

The Black-Out Challenge is an innovation contest organized by Safran Electronics & Defense for all students. What's the idea? Since 2019 and the first edition, Safran has been calling on the student community to find solutions to help humanity cope with natural and technological disasters (solar eruptions, loss of satellite and GPS systems, blindness of part of the population, cyber risks...). This 4th edition deals with the prevention of future risks and the development of more efficient, environmentally friendly and secure aeronautics.

Do you think you are up to the challenge?

To participate, you need to be a college student and to form a team of 2-5 people, or to join one of the teams already created, and then to applyhere. You will then have to propose your project before November 13, 2022. A jury of Safran experts will select the five finalist teams. They will have to defend their projects in front of Safran Electronics & Defense top management at SafranTech to have a chance to win one of the grand prizes at stake.

Black-Out Challenge Teaser

Last year, 325 students in 135 teams took part in the Black-Out Challenge. Whether you are in engineering or business school, in IUT, in IEP or in University, there are only good profiles... as long as you propose innovative and creative solutions!

Do you have students in your circle who might be interested?
Credits
  • © Safran
  • © Agorize

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
