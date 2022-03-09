Safran : AACC partners with Safran to develop commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears MRO capabilities

World Defense Show, Riyadh, March 7, 2022

Saudi Aircraft Accessories and Components Company (AACC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), announced the signing of a four-year partnership agreement with Safran Landing Systems to expand its maintenance, revision and overhaul (MRO) capabilities to offer commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears overhaul services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As one of the largest MRO service providers in the Middle East, AACC currently offers landing gear MRO services for F-15, C-130 and Typhoon military fixed wing aircraft. Thanks to this partnership with Safran Landing Systems, AACC will significantly enhance its MRO capabilities in the Gulf region.

Eng. Walid Abukhaled, Chief Executive Officer of SAMI: "The expansion of AACC's in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul capability into commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears is a landmark achievement in our joint efforts to contribute to the Kingdom's drive to localize 50 percent of its military spending by the end of this decade. We are delighted that this partnership with Safran will also pave the way for the transfer of technology, and know-how, and the creation of new employment opportunities and an increase in local content in furtherance of Vision 2030 goals."

Cédric Goubet, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Landing Systems: "We're delighted to be selected by SAMI/AACC to help expand their maintenance capabilities in Saudi Arabia and to make them part of Safran Landing Systems' global network of MRO partners. This partnership also strengthens our presence in the Persian Gulf. By adding new services to its portfolio, AACC will provide airlines in the region with maintenance and repair solutions closer to their bases. We are eager to kick off this team effort between AACC and Safran Landing Systems."

In addition to contributing to the MRO development in the Kingdom, the strategic partnership will lead to the creation of new quality jobs for Saudis and the transfer of new skills and knowledge, as well as generating additional business in France and the United Kingdom.

This contract will also benefit from Landing LifeTM, the support and services offer, which covers all Safran Landing Systems' after-sales business and aims.

