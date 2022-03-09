Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : AACC partners with Safran to develop commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears MRO capabilities

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World Defense Show, Riyadh, March 7, 2022

Saudi Aircraft Accessories and Components Company (AACC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), announced the signing of a four-year partnership agreement with Safran Landing Systems to expand its maintenance, revision and overhaul (MRO) capabilities to offer commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears overhaul services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As one of the largest MRO service providers in the Middle East, AACC currently offers landing gear MRO services for F-15, C-130 and Typhoon military fixed wing aircraft. Thanks to this partnership with Safran Landing Systems, AACC will significantly enhance its MRO capabilities in the Gulf region.

Eng. Walid Abukhaled, Chief Executive Officer of SAMI: "The expansion of AACC's in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul capability into commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears is a landmark achievement in our joint efforts to contribute to the Kingdom's drive to localize 50 percent of its military spending by the end of this decade. We are delighted that this partnership with Safran will also pave the way for the transfer of technology, and know-how, and the creation of new employment opportunities and an increase in local content in furtherance of Vision 2030 goals."

Cédric Goubet, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Landing Systems: "We're delighted to be selected by SAMI/AACC to help expand their maintenance capabilities in Saudi Arabia and to make them part of Safran Landing Systems' global network of MRO partners. This partnership also strengthens our presence in the Persian Gulf. By adding new services to its portfolio, AACC will provide airlines in the region with maintenance and repair solutions closer to their bases. We are eager to kick off this team effort between AACC and Safran Landing Systems."

In addition to contributing to the MRO development in the Kingdom, the strategic partnership will lead to the creation of new quality jobs for Saudis and the transfer of new skills and knowledge, as well as generating additional business in France and the United Kingdom.

This contract will also benefit from Landing LifeTM, the support and services offer, which covers all Safran Landing Systems' after-sales business and aims.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
04:21aSAFRAN : AACC partners with Safran to develop commercial aircraft and military rotary land..
PU
03/08SAFRAN : launches digital services to improve helicopter engine monitoring
PU
03/08SAFRAN : signs the first SBH® contract to support Arrano engines
PU
03/08SAFRAN : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/04Exclusive-Boeing aims to nearly double 737 MAX production by end-2023 -sources
RE
03/04SAFRAN'S EUROFLIR 510 : the Tiger helicopter's new optronic sight
AQ
03/04SAFRAN : Jet2 plc Orders CFM LEAP-1A Engines, Signs Services Agreement
PU
03/03SAFRAN'S EUROFLIR™510 : the Tiger helicopter's new optronic sight
PU
03/02SAFRAN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
03/02SAFRAN : Passenger Innovations-New IFE Software Platform
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 084 M 19 693 M 19 693 M
Net income 2022 1 499 M 1 633 M 1 633 M
Net cash 2022 489 M 533 M 533 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 40 737 M 44 361 M 44 361 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float -
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 95,45 €
Average target price 130,64 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-11.34%44 361
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-6.96%32 832
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-29.86%19 900
HEICO CORPORATION3.01%18 047
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.1.85%13 581
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-17.37%13 283