Safran

Equities

SAF

FR0000073272

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 10:53:18 2024-06-13 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
204 EUR -2.02% Intraday chart for Safran -3.27% +27.93%
04:34pm SAFRAN : Adjustment following the Q1 24 results Alphavalue
Jun. 12 Safran: new version of Asterios software suite CF
Latest news about Safran

SAFRAN : Adjustment following the Q1 24 results Alphavalue
Safran: new version of Asterios software suite CF
CAC40: declines below 7800 points, weighed down by banks CF
Safran: new maintenance facility at Brussels Airport CF
Safran to power German police helicopters CF
Wizz Air Launches Tender to Select Engine Manufacturer for 177 Airbus Jets MT
Wizz Air in process of picking engine provider for 177 Airbus jets on order RE
SAFRAN : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
Safran Secures Italian, UK Approvals for Purchase of Collins Aerospace Unit MT
French jet engine maker Safran gets Italy's clearance to buy Microtecnica RE
Safran: progress in the acquisition of Collins activities CF
Safran gets Italy's clearance to buy Microtecnica RE
ESA aims for Ariane 6 inaugural flight on July 9 RE
Turkish Airlines' talks with Boeing for new order hinges on engine deal RE
Quebec Safran workers to start unlimited strike on Tuesday, union says RE
Striking Canadian Safran workers make new offer to avert lengthy walkout, union says RE
CAC40: regains some altitude, Airbus in support CF
To help Airbus, Macron pressed Canada to ease Russia titanium sanctions RE
CAC40: up slightly ahead of US growth figures CF
Safran: agreement with an ISP for share buybacks CF
CAC40: below 8000pts, the downturn is confirmed and amplified CF
Safran: partnership with Exail Technologies for WIZY-WAP CF
Safran: 'CUBE' wins Crystal Cabin Award CF
Exail Technologies to Provide Safran with On-board Communication Equipment MT
Exail Technologies: partnership with Safran for WIZY-WAP CF

Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - aeronautic and space propulsion systems (51.2%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.; - aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (38%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.); - aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.4%), Europe (24%), the Americas (34.8%), Asia and Oceania (13.2%), Africa and the Middle East (8.6%).
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-06-15 - SPIE Astro Trade Show
Related indices
CAC 40 , Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
208.2 EUR
Average target price
217.1 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.25%
Sector Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi.
SAFRAN Stock Safran
+27.93% 93.39B
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. Stock TransDigm Group Inc.
+29.91% 73.98B
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. Stock Howmet Aerospace Inc.
+52.07% 34.05B
HEICO CORPORATION Stock HEICO Corporation
+26.28% 27.29B
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD Stock Aecc Aviation Power Co.,Ltd
+0.83% 13.88B
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Stock MTU Aero Engines AG
+18.00% 13.75B
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION Stock Curtiss-Wright Corporation
+20.40% 10.38B
AVIC AIRBORNE SYSTEMS CO., LTD. Stock AVIC Airborne Systems Co., Ltd.
-6.53% 8.23B
MEGGITT PLC Stock Meggitt PLC
-.--% 7.35B
AVIC AVIATION HIGH-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock AVIC Aviation High-Technology Co., Ltd.
-8.08% 4.73B
Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing
