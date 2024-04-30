Assemblée Générale Ordinaire du 23 mai 2024, modalités de mise à disposition des documents préparatoires

30 Apr 2024 12:20 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

SAFRAN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1250059_AGO_2024__Mise__disposition_des_documents_prparatoires.pdf

Source

SAFRAN

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

SAFRAN

ISIN

FR0000073272, FR0000073272

Symbol

SAF, 4SAF

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 10:50:24 UTC.