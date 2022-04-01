Log in
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Safran : Availability of Safran's 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD) including its integrated report

04/01/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Availability of Safran's 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD) including its integrated report

Paris, March 31, 2022

Availability of the 2021 URD

Safran (Euronext Paris : SAF) announces that the French version of its 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 31, 2022 under number D.22-0217.

This Universal Registration Document was filed according to the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) established by delegate regulation (EU) n°2019/815.

From April 1st 2022, this document (PDF and ESEF format) can be viewed on or downloaded from:

It is also available to the public, free of charge, upon request:

  • By postal mail : Safran - Direction de la Communication Financière, 2 bd du Général Martial Valin, 75724 Paris Cedex 15,

  • Par mail : investor.relation@safrangroup.com

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes the following documents

  • 2021 integrated report;

  • 2021 annual financial report including consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, management report and related statutory Auditors' reports and declaration by the person responsible;

  • Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

  • Statutory Auditors' special report on related party agreements;

  • Information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

  • Non-financial performance statement.

The URD is also available in English (including the English version of the integrated report) on Safran's website, at www.safrangroup.com,under the heading "Finance"/sub-heading "Publications".

Publication of the 2021 integrated report

For the fourth year in a row, Safran is publishing an annual integrated report based on the recommendations of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

This document highlights Safran's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term for the benefit of its stakeholders. It outlines also Safran's activities and business model, its financial trajectory by 2025 as well as its CSR policy notably its climate strategy.

Overview of the financial calendar

Q1 2021 revenue

April 29, 2022

Annual general meeting

May 25, 2022

H1 2021 earnings

July 28, 2022

Q3 2021 revenue

October 28, 2022

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,800 employees and sales of 15.3 billion euros in 2021, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

For more information :www.safran-group.com/ Follow @Safran on Twitter

Press

Catherine Malek :catherine.malek@safrangroup.com/ T +33 1 40 60 80 28

Investor Relations

Cécilia Matissart: cecilia.matissart@safrangroup.com / +33 1 40 60 82 46

Florent Defretin: florent.defretin@safrangroup.com / + 33 1 40 60 27 30

Aurélie Lefebvre: aurelie.lefebvre@safrangroup.com / +33 1 40 60 82 19

Jean-Baptiste Minato : jean-baptiste.minato@safrangroup.com / + 33 1 40 60 27 26

2

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
