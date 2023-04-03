Advanced search
Safran : Availability of Safran's 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD) including its integrated report

04/03/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Availability of Safran's 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD) including its integrated report

Paris, April 3, 2023

Availability of the 2022 URD

Safran (Euronext Paris : SAF) announces that the French version of its 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 31, 2023, under number D.23-0209.

This Universal Registration Document was filed according to the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) established by delegate regulation (EU) n°2019/815.

From April 3rd, 2023, this document (PDF and ESEF format) can be viewed on or downloaded from:

  • Safran's website, at www.safran-group.comnotably on the home page of the website and on the home page of the "Finance" section,
  • The French Financial Markets Authority's website, at www.amf-france.org.

It is also available to the public, free of charge, upon request:

  • By postal mail : Safran - Direction de la Communication Financière, 2 bd du Général Martial Valin, 75724 Paris Cedex 15.
  • By e-mail:investor.relation@safrangroup.com.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes notablythe following documents:

  • the integrated report;
  • the annual financial report including consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, management report and statutory Auditors' reports;
  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;
  • information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;
  • the Non-financial performance statement.

The URD is also available in English (including the English version of the integrated report) on Safran's website, at www.safran-group.comnotably on the home page of the website and on the home page of the "Finance" section.

Publication of the 2022 integrated report

Safran publishes an annual integrated report for the fifth consecutive year which constitutes the opening chapter of the Universal Registration Document. This report also exists in an ad-hoc version that can be viewed and downloaded from Safran's website at www.safran-group.comnotably on the home page of the website and on the home page of the "Finance" section.

This document highlights Safran's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term for the benefit of its stakeholders. It outlines also Safran's activities and business model as well as its CSR policy, notably its climate strategy.

Overview of the financial calendar

2023

Q1 revenue

April 26, 2023

2023 Annual general meeting

May 25, 2023

2023

H1 earnings

July 27, 2023

2023

Q3 revenue

October 27, 2023

2023

FY results

February 15, 2024

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 83 000 employees and sales of 19.0 billion euros in 2022, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

For more information : www.safran-group.com / Follow @Safran on Twitter

Press

Catherine Malek : catherine.malek@safrangroup.com / T +33 1 40 60 80 28

Investor Relations

Cécilia Matissart: cecilia.matissart@safrangroup.com/ +33 1 40 60 82 46

Florent Defretin: florent.defretin@safrangroup.com/ + 33 1 40 60 27 30

Aurélie Lefebvre: aurelie.lefebvre@safrangroup.com /+33 1 40 60 82 19

2

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 23 010 M 25 000 M 25 000 M
Net income 2023 1 935 M 2 102 M 2 102 M
Net cash 2023 1 297 M 1 409 M 1 409 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 1,52%
Capitalization 57 969 M 63 092 M 62 983 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 83 217
Free-Float 81,6%
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
