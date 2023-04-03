Safran : Availability of Safran's 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD) including its integrated report

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of Safran's 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD) including its integrated report

Paris, April 3, 2023

Availability of the 2022 URD

Safran (Euronext Paris : SAF) announces that the French version of its 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 31, 2023, under number D.23-0209.

This Universal Registration Document was filed according to the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) established by delegate regulation (EU) n°2019/815.

From April 3rd, 2023, this document (PDF and ESEF format) can be viewed on or downloaded from:

Safran's website, at www.safran-group.com website and on the home page of the "Finance" section,

The French Financial Markets Authority's website, at www.amf-france.org .

It is also available to the public, free of charge, upon request:

By postal mail : Safran - Direction de la Communication Financière, 2 bd du Général Martial Valin, 75724 Paris Cedex 15.

By e-mail: investor.relation@safrangroup.com .

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes notablythe following documents:

the integrated report;

the annual financial report including consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, management report and statutory Auditors' reports;

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the Non-financial performance statement.

The URD is also available in English (including the English version of the integrated report) on Safran's website, at www.safran-group.comnotably on the home page of the website and on the home page of the "Finance" section.

Publication of the 2022 integrated report

Safran publishes an annual integrated report for the fifth consecutive year which constitutes the opening chapter of the Universal Registration Document. This report also exists in an ad-hoc version that can be viewed and downloaded from Safran's website at www.safran-group.comnotably on the home page of the website and on the home page of the "Finance" section.

This document highlights Safran's ability to create value in the short, medium and long term for the benefit of its stakeholders. It outlines also Safran's activities and business model as well as its CSR policy, notably its climate strategy.