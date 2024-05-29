Safran announces that its innovations have been recognized with a Crystal Cabin Award in the 'Cabin systems' category for the 'CUBE' developed by Safran Cabin.

The 'CUBE' is a space-saving on-board galley waste disposal system that ensures a clean environment for the crew.

Unlike conventional galley waste disposal units, the 'CUBE' reduces water consumption by 30%. What's more, it features a UV light system that helps eliminate odors and prevent bacterial growth.

