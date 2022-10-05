Safran : Data Systems selected to develop ground network for lunar missions

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

To meet the space industry's new requirements for lunar communications capabilities, Safran Data Systems was selected by the Swedish Space Corporation to expand its worldwide network of Lunar Exploration Ground Sites (LEGS).

As part of this deployment, Safran Data Systems and SSC (The Swedish Space Corporation) have teamed up. Safran will deliver a set of large high-power antenna systems, named MAX 2100, to upgrade the company's ground stations in Chile and Australia. The systems are based on Safran's patented concentric feed, an ultra-accurate "designed for Ka-band" (26 GHz) pedestal and the famous Cortex modem series. These systems will enter in operation next year.

"With our long experience from lunar missions and a legacy that dates all the way back to the Apollo missions, SSC is well equipped for future missions to the Moon. SSC has been selected to provide advanced ground station support by 4 of the 5 Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) primes which have won missions to the Moon, and these ambitious missions require advanced ground station capabilities," says Nicholas Priborsky, SSC President of Satellite Management Services.

"It is a great honor to be awarded the contract for the deployment of SSC's LEGS network. Safran and SSC have been working as partners for decades. Over the recent years, we have developed a full portfolio of satellite tracking antennas, from small to very large, addressing all market segments including lunar applications," says Jean-Marie Bétermier, Safran Electronics & Defense Space Director and President of Safran Data Systems.