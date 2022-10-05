Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
99.83 EUR   +0.69%
11:12aSafran : Data Systems selected to develop ground network for lunar missions
PU
09:12aSafran : is a partner in the Hello Tomorrow 2023 summit start-up challenge
PU
10/03Julien Pechalat appointed Finance Vice President for Safran Electrical & Power
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : Data Systems selected to develop ground network for lunar missions

10/05/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

  • Home
  • News & Media
  • News
  • Safran Data Systems selected to develop ground network for lunar missions
Safran Data Systems selected to develop ground network for lunar missions
October 05, 2022
Business

To meet the space industry's new requirements for lunar communications capabilities, Safran Data Systems was selected by the Swedish Space Corporation to expand its worldwide network of Lunar Exploration Ground Sites (LEGS).

As part of this deployment, Safran Data Systems and SSC (The Swedish Space Corporation) have teamed up. Safran will deliver a set of large high-power antenna systems, named MAX 2100, to upgrade the company's ground stations in Chile and Australia. The systems are based on Safran's patented concentric feed, an ultra-accurate "designed for Ka-band" (26 GHz) pedestal and the famous Cortex modem series. These systems will enter in operation next year.

"With our long experience from lunar missions and a legacy that dates all the way back to the Apollo missions, SSC is well equipped for future missions to the Moon. SSC has been selected to provide advanced ground station support by 4 of the 5 Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) primes which have won missions to the Moon, and these ambitious missions require advanced ground station capabilities," says Nicholas Priborsky, SSC President of Satellite Management Services.

"It is a great honor to be awarded the contract for the deployment of SSC's LEGS network. Safran and SSC have been working as partners for decades. Over the recent years, we have developed a full portfolio of satellite tracking antennas, from small to very large, addressing all market segments including lunar applications," says Jean-Marie Bétermier, Safran Electronics & Defense Space Director and President of Safran Data Systems.

Credits
  • © Safran
  • © SSC / Safran Data Systems

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
11:12aSafran : Data Systems selected to develop ground network for lunar missions
PU
09:12aSafran : is a partner in the Hello Tomorrow 2023 summit start-up challenge
PU
10/03Julien Pechalat appointed Finance Vice President for Safran Electrical & Power
AQ
09/30Safran : Julien Péchalat appointed Finance Vice President for Safran Electrical & Power
PU
09/30Safran : Document AMF CP. 2022E863995
PU
09/29Sabrewing's Rhaegal Cargo UAV Shatters World Record Payload on First Flight
AQ
09/29Protecting Safran's intellectual property and innovation
AQ
09/28Safran : Protecting Safran's intellectual property and innovation
PU
09/28Exclusive-Russia aiming to fly solo without Airbus and Boeing
RE
09/27Neste - Southeast Asia's first helicopter flight using sustainable aviation fuel takes ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 359 M 18 297 M 18 297 M
Net income 2022 1 522 M 1 516 M 1 516 M
Net cash 2022 681 M 679 M 679 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 42 320 M 42 177 M 42 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 99,15 €
Average target price 130,91 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-7.90%42 177
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-11.44%30 562
HEICO CORPORATION4.61%18 098
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-33.90%15 719
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.5.28%13 920
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-10.17%8 569