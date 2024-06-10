Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 03/06/2024 au 07/06/2024

10 Jun 2024 11:00 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

SAFRAN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1261237_Dclaration_des_transactions_sur_actions_propres_ralises_du_03062024_au_07062024.pdf

Source

SAFRAN

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

SAFRAN

ISIN

FR0000073272, FR0000073272

Symbol

SAF, 4SAF

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 09:07:01 UTC.