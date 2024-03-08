Déclaration du nombre d'actions composant le capital social et du nombre total de droits de vote au 29 février 2024

08 Mar 2024 15:47 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

SAFRAN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1234865_Declaration_actions_DDV_Fvrier_2024.pdf

Source

SAFRAN

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

SAFRAN

ISIN

FR0000073272, FR0000073272

Symbol

SAF, 4SAF

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 15:10:21 UTC.