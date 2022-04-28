Safran : Draft amended bylaws (Article 5) submitted to the May 25, 2022 AGM

The Company is a Frenchsociété anonyme(corporation) with a Board of Directors, governed by the laws and regulations applicable in France and these bylaws.
Article 2-Company Name
2.1. The Company's name is Safran.
2.2. In all deeds and documents issued by the Company for the attention of third parties, the Company's name shall be preceded or immediately followed by the words"société anonyme"or"SA"and by the amount of the issued capital.
Article 3-Corporate Purpose
The Company's purpose is to engage in the following activities in any and all countries, for its own account, on behalf ofthird parties, or directly or indirectly in conjunction with third parties: to carry out research, design, development, testing, manufacturing, sales, maintenance and support operations for high-technology activities, and notably for
■all aviation and aerospace activities for the civilian and military markets;
■all air, land and naval defense activities;
and generally, to conduct any and all transactions of a commercial, industrial or financial nature or involving movable assets or real estate that relate directly or indirectly to the above corporate purpose or to anything incidental or conducive to the achievement of said corporate purpose.
Article 4-Registered Office
4.1.Safran'sregistered office is located at 2, boulevard du Général-Martial-Valin, 75015 Paris, France.
4.2. In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, the Company's registered office may berelocated:
anywhere in Franceby way of a decision of the Board of Directors, subject to ratification of that decision by shareholders at the following Ordinary General Meeting;
and to any other place by way of a decision by shareholders in an Extraordinary General Meeting.
If the Board of Directors decides to relocate the registered office, it shall be authorized to amend the bylaws accordingly.
Article 5-Term
The Company's term, which was initially set at ninety-nine years from the date of registration with the Trade and Companies
Registry, i.e., expiring on August 28, 2023, was extended by decision of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May25, 2022 for a term of ninety-nine years from the date of said Meeting, i.e., until May 24, 2121, unless said term is extended or the Company is wound up in advance.
Chapter II-Share Capital-Shares
Article 6-Share Capital
The Company's share capital amounts to €85,448,488, divided into 427,242,440shares with a par value of €0.20 each,all in the same class.
Article 7-Amendments to the Company'sShare Capital
7.1. The Company's share capital may be increased or reduced by way of a decision taken in a General Shareholders'
Meeting in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations and these bylaws.
7.2. The shareholders may grant the Board of Directors the necessary powers to carry out such a capital increase or reduction and may also authorize the Board to decide to carry out a capital increase at its own initiative.
Article 8-Paying up Shares
8.1. In the event of a capital increase, the newly issued shares shall be paid up pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations and in accordance with the decisions taken by the Board of Directors and by shareholders in an Extraordinary General Meeting.
8.2. Any remaining sums to be paid for the shares in cash shall be called by the Board of Directors, which shall also determine the dates and amounts concerned.
8.3. Any shareholder who does not pay up their shares by the required date(s) shall be automatically subject to late payment interest, calculated as from the due date of the payment concerned at the legal interest rate in force plus three basis points.
8.4. If any payable amounts are not settled, the Company shall sell the shares that have not been paid up in accordance with the conditions provided for in the applicable laws and regulations.
Article 9-Form of Shares
9.1. Fully paid-up shares may be held either in registered or bearer form, at the shareholder's discretion, subject to compliance with the provisions of the applicable laws and regulations and the Board of Directors'Internal Rules concerning the form of shares held by certain categories of shareholder.
9.2. In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, the Company shall be entitled to request details of the identity of the holders of securities carrying immediate or deferred rights to vote at General Shareholders'Meetings, as well as the number of securities held.
Article 10-Indivisibility of Shares-Legal Ownership and Beneficial Ownership
10.1. Shares are indivisible vis-à-vis the Company.
10.2. Joint owners of shares that are indivisible shall be represented at General Shareholders'Meetings by one of the owners or by a jointly appointed representative. In the event of disagreement, said representative shall be appointed by the Court at the request of the first joint owner to enter a petition. Where shares have both a legal owner (nu-propriétaire) and a beneficial owner (usufruitier), the voting rights attached to the shares shall be exercisable by the beneficial owner at all General Shareholders'Meetings, both Ordinary and Extraordinary.
10.3. However, the legal owner and the beneficial owner may agree on any other form of division for the purpose of exercising their voting rights at General Shareholders'Meetings.
In such a case, the owners concerned shall inform the Company of their agreement by way of a registered letter with recorded delivery. The Company shall then be required to respect said agreement for all General Shareholders'Meetings held after the expiry of a one month period following the date of receipt of the registered letter.
10.4. By way of an exception to the above, irrespective of any agreement to the contrary, when the beneficial ownership of shares results from a donation of the bare legal ownership carried out pursuant to Article 787B of the French General Tax Code, the voting rights attached to the shares shall be exercised by (i) the beneficial owner only for decisions concerning the appropriation of profit and (ii) the bare legal owner for all other decisions in both Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings.
10.5. The rights granted to shareholders to obtain or view documents issued by the Company may be exercised by each of the joint owners of jointly-owned shares and both by the legal and beneficial owners of shares that have such forms of ownership rights.
Article 11-Share Transfers
11.1. The Company's shares shall be freely transferable, unless otherwise provided for under the applicable laws and regulations.
11.2. Shares shall be recorded in securities accounts and ownership shall be transferred by way of inter-account transfers in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.
Article 12-Rights and Duties Attached to Shares
12.1. Each share shall entitle its holder to a proportion of the Company's profits, net assets and any liquidation surplus equal to the proportion of capital represented by the share.
12.2. Share ownership shall automatically entitle shareholders to participate in General Meetings and to vote on resolutions, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations and these bylaws.
In addition, all shareholders shall be entitled to be informed of the Company's performance and to obtain copies of certain corporate documents at the times and under the conditions provided for by the applicable laws and regulations.
12.3. Shareholders shall be liable for losses only up to the amount of their capital contributions.
12.4. Where a shareholder must own a specific number of shares to exercise a particular right, notably in the event of an exchange or allocation of shares, a stock-split, reverse stock-split, a capital increase or reduction, a merger, demerger, partial asset transfer, dividend payment or any other corporate action, any shares held that fall below the required number shall not confer any rights on their holders with respect to the Company, and the shareholders concerned shall be personally responsible for obtaining the necessary number of shares or rights, including through purchases or sales of shares or rights where required.
12.5. Share ownership shall automatically require shareholders to comply with these bylaws and the decisions made at General Shareholders'Meetings.
12.6. The rights and duties attached to shares shall be transferred with title to the shares.
Article 13-Disclosure Thresholds
13.1. In addition to the disclosures required under the applicable laws and regulations when certain ownership thresholds are crossed, any person or legal entity, acting alone or in concert with others, that becomes the owner-directly or indirectly through one or more companies controlled by said person or entity within the meaning of article L.233-3 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)-of 1% or more of the Company's capital or voting rights or any multiple thereof, as calculated in accordance with articles L.233-7 and L.233-9 of the French Commercial Code, must notify the Company of the total number of shares and voting rights held as well as the total number of securities held that carry deferred rights to the Company's capital and the potential voting rights attached thereto. Said notification shall be sent to the Company by registered letter with recorded delivery within four trading days of the relevant threshold being crossed.
13.2. The same disclosures are required-within the same timeframe and in accordance with the same conditions-in cases where a shareholder's interest falls below any of the thresholds referred to in Article 13.1 above.
13.3. The sanctions provided for by law in the event of a failure to comply with the disclosure requirements applicable when a legal threshold is crossed shall also apply if a shareholder does not comply with the disclosure requirements applicable in these bylaws, where requested by one or more shareholders holding at least 5% of the Company's capital or voting rights (with said request duly recorded in the minutes of the relevant General Shareholders'Meeting).
Chapter III-Administration andManagement
Board of Directors
Article 14-Membership Structure of the Board of Directors
14.1. The Company shall be administered by a Board of Directors with at least three and no more than fourteen members, including, where applicable, a representative appointed by the French State and/or Directors put forward by the French State in accordance with Articles 4 and/or 6 of French government ordonnance 2014-948 dated August 20, 2014.
14.2. The maximum number of fourteen Board members may be increased to allow for the inclusion of any Directors representing employee shareholders, elected as provided for in Article 14.8 below, and any employee representative Directors in general, elected as provided for in Article 14.9 below.
14.3. Directors may be either individuals or legal entities. Legal entities elected to the Board of Directors are required to appoint a permanent representative who shall be subject to the same conditions and duties and have the same responsibilities as if he were a Director in his own name, without prejudice to the joint and several liability of the legal entity he represents.
14.4. Directors shall be elected, re-elected and removed from office in accordance with the conditions set down in the applicable laws and regulations.
14.5.Each Director-other than the representative of the French State and/or the Directors put forward by the French State in accordance with Articles 4 and/or 6 of French government ordonnance 2014-948 dated August 20, 2014, the Directors representing employee shareholders and Directors representing employees-shall be required to own a certain number of shares in the Company as provided for in the Board of Directors'Internal Rules. If a Director no longer holds the required number of shares, he will have a specific period of time (as set out in the Board of Directors'Internal Rules) to remedy the situation, after which he will automatically be deemed to have resigned unless such remedial action is taken.
14.6. Directors shall be subject to the applicable laws and regulations concerning multiple director ships.
14.7. In accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, and subject to compliance with the conditions concerning combining directorships with an employment contract, the number of Directors holding an employment contract with the Company (not including Directors representing employee shareholders and employee representative Directors) must not exceed one third of the Board's members.
The employment contract of a Director shall not be automatically terminated when his term of office as a Director expires or if he is removed from office.
If the report presented by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Article L.225-102 of the French Commercial Code shows that the shares held by employees of the Company-or of companies related to it within the meaning of Article L.225-180 of said Code- represent more than 3% of the Company's capital, thenone or more Directors representing employee shareholders shall be appointed at an Ordinary General Meeting in accordance with the terms and conditions set down in applicable laws and regulations as well as in these bylaws. Prior to the Ordinary General Meeting at which Directors representing employee shareholders are to be appointed, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall determine the procedures for appointing or electing candidates not defined by applicable laws or regulations or by these bylaws. The Chairman shall consult the Supervisory Boards ofthe corporate mutual funds set up as part of the Group's employeeshare ownership program-whose investments mainly comprise shares in the Company (see a) below)-in order to conduct employee elections as defined in points b) and c) below.
Candidate Director(s) representing employee shareholders shall be designated as follows:
a) When employees hold shares through a corporate mutual fund and the voting rights attached to these shares are exercised by the members of the Supervisory Board of said fund, that Supervisory Board may designate one or more candidates from among its members who represent employees. When there are several corporate mutual funds, the Supervisory Boards of these funds may agree together to present one or more joint candidates, designated from among all of their members representing employees.
b) When the voting rights attached to the shares held by employees through the corporate mutual fund are directly exercised by those employees, the candidate(s) shall be elected by said employees from among the members of the Supervisory Board of said fund, under the conditions set out below.
c) Employees directly holding shares in the Company (within the meaning of Article L.225-102 of the French Commercial Code) elect candidates by means of a vote conducted as described below.
As regards points b) and c), candidates shall be designated during elections held by the Company within each of the groups of employees concerned. These elections, which must be preceded by calls for candidates, may be organized by the Company using any technical means that offer a secure voting process, including electronic or postal voting systems.
A report is drawn up for each of the procedures set out in points a), b) and c) above, specifying the number of votes cast for each candidate. The reports are provided to the Board of Directors at least eight days before the Board of Directors meets to approve the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting relating to the appointment of Directors representing employee shareholders. In order to be valid, each candidate file put forward must include a proposed position holder and a deputy.
Directors representing employee shareholders shall be appointed at an Ordinary General Meeting from among the candidates designated according to the procedures set out in points a), b) and c) above and in accordance with the same conditions as for appointing other Directors. Directors who represent employee shareholders shall not be included for the purpose of determining the minimum and maximum number of Directors referred to in Article 14.1 above.
Directors representing employee shareholders shall be appointed for a four-year term, expiring at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting held during the year in which their term expires in order to approve the financial statements for the previous year. However, the term of a Director representing employee shareholders shall automatically be terminated and the Director shall be deemed to have resigned if he or she ceases to be an employee of the Company (or of a company or inter-company partnership related to the Company within the meaning of Article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code or when the company which employs the person concerned ceases to be related to the Company within the meaning of the aforementioned article), or ceases to be a shareholder (or member of a corporate mutual fund holding shares in the Company), or under the conditions set down by law.
The deputy, who must meet the same eligibility criteria as the position holder, shall be appointed by the Board of Directors to replace the representative appointed at the Annual General Meeting in the event that this representative has to terminate his or her duties before the end of his or her term of office. Any such appointment by the Board would be subject to ratification at the following Annual General Meeting.
Exceptionally, the deputy shall not be appointed by the Board of Directors if such appointment is not in compliance with Article L.225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code. In this case, and pursuant to Article L.225-24 of the French Commercial Code, the Board of Directors shall provisionally appoint a new Director to represent employee shareholders from among the employee shareholders or from among the members of the Supervisory Boards of the corporate mutual funds.
If the position of Director representing employee shareholders falls vacant for any reason whatsoever, and if the deputy is also unable to fulfill this position throughout the term of office, or cannot be appointed for a reason other than that referred to in the paragraph above, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall take the necessary decisions to allow a new candidate to be designated for appointment by the Board of Directors or by the following Ordinary General Meeting in order to ensure that employee shareholders continue to be represented.
In such a case, the Board of Directors may meet and validly conduct business until the new Director(s) representing employee shareholders is/are appointed.
