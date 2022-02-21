18 Feb 2022

Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia invests

in new MRO capabilities in Singapore

The company acquired new repair capabilities and upgraded its facility in anticipation of air traffic recovery

Singapore, February 18, 2022 - Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia announced today that it has increased its scope of MRO activities.

Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia will now carry out Maintenance and Repair Operations on landing gear control systems, such as tire pressure and brake temperature monitoring, for aircraft ranging from business jets to civilian aircraft, at its Singapore site. Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia's territorial rights to perform these repairs covers Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In addition, Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia received new scopes of repair including a range of products such as external lighting, wiper system, cockpit control systems and cargo door.

"In anticipation of the traffic recovery in the region, we have increased our capacity and scope of repair and we recently upgraded our store to welcome more activity. Our company now serves as Safran's sole site for repairs in Asia Pacific for A350 avionics equipment and Rotating Pressure Sensor Assembly components," commented Matthieu Pere, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia.

"We welcome Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia's decision to expand its MRO capabilities in Singapore. It is a testimony to Safran's confidence in Singapore as a leading aerospace hub," said Lim Tse Yong, Vice President, Capital Goods and Vice President, Conglomerates, Singapore Economic Development Board. "We look forward to partnering with our industry partners, including Safran, to seize opportunities with the recovery."

About Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia

Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia Pte Ltd is a joint venture between Safran Electronics & Defense and SIA Engineering Company Ltd (SIAEC). It is the Asia-Pacific maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center for the Safran group's avionics and electronics equipment. In addition to repair, the company provides technical and commercial support for airline customers on behalf of safran's OEMs in the Asia-Pacific region including China. Safran Electronics & Defense Services Asia provides customer support and MRO services for avionics equipment and components for Boeing 777, 747, 737, 787, and Airbus 320, 330, 340, 380, and 350, ATR 42/72… For more information: https://www.safran-group.com/fr/implantations/singapour/safran- electronics-defense-services-asia-pte-ltd-2077584

Contact: Christina LIM - Marketing Communication Manager - christina.lim@safrangroup.com