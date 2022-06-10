Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Safran
  News
  Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:24 2022-06-10 am EDT
92.84 EUR   -2.35%
09:03aSAFRAN : Euphony, a headset-free sound solution for aircraft seats
PU
08:53aSAFRAN : Latest Safran aircraft seats and interiors on show at AIX Hamburg
PU
06/09Greenpoint Technologies Wins Design Award for Boeing Business Jet MAX 8 Interior Concept
AQ
Safran : Euphony, a headset-free sound solution for aircraft seats

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Safran Seats reveals Euphony, an innovative passenger experience solution for Business and First class seats that provides passengers with a headset-free and high-quality individual sound experience. The solution, which will be revealed at the Aircraft Interiors Exhibition, has been developed in partnership with Devialet, an acoustic engineering company contributing with its world-class expertise and innovation to this joint effort.

With Euphony, each individual passenger can enjoy high quality sound in every position of the seat, enabling them to make the most of the entertainment content provided by the airline free from headsets and cables. With no more communication barriers with fellow travelers nor the cabin crew, Euphony enables a seamless on-board experience.

Euphony is made possible thanks to Devialet's unique patented acoustic technologies and acoustic tuning expertise, coupled with Safran Seats invention which consists of two Devialet bespoke loudspeakers on each side of a standard sized headrest. Together, they provide the passenger with a high-fidelity sound that is clear and full-bodied. Euphony also enables the system to adjust in real-time to the audio content and the ambient cabin noise to offer an optimum listening experience without affecting other passengers on board.

Available across the Safran Seats Business class & First class product portfolio, Euphony is an intelligent solution that was selected by a first launch customer and will enter into service in 2023.

« Bringing Euphony to the market aligns with Safran's vision to innovate and offer the best passenger experience. Our partnership with Devialet, a world leading acoustic company, brings one more option for our airline customers to customize their seat out of a wide range of options available across our full range of products » Quentin Munier, Safran Seats EVP Strategy & Innovation.

Franck Lebouchard, CEO at Devialet says: "We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Safran Seats, bringing Devialet's world-class technology to aircraft through this unique innovation. We believe great sound should be available at every moment, whether on the ground or in the sky, and with Safran Seats we are one step closer to that goal."

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 245 M 19 451 M 19 451 M
Net income 2022 1 435 M 1 530 M 1 530 M
Net cash 2022 174 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 40 575 M 43 256 M 43 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 95,07 €
Average target price 126,76 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Chief Digital & Information Officer, Executive VP
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-11.69%44 947
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-4.46%33 676
HEICO CORPORATION1.71%17 655
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-37.24%16 313
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.10.49%15 241
MTU AERO ENGINES AG0.72%10 724