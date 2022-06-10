Safran : Euphony, a headset-free sound solution for aircraft seats

Safran Seats reveals Euphony, an innovative passenger experience solution for Business and First class seats that provides passengers with a headset-free and high-quality individual sound experience. The solution, which will be revealed at the Aircraft Interiors Exhibition, has been developed in partnership with Devialet, an acoustic engineering company contributing with its world-class expertise and innovation to this joint effort.

With Euphony, each individual passenger can enjoy high quality sound in every position of the seat, enabling them to make the most of the entertainment content provided by the airline free from headsets and cables. With no more communication barriers with fellow travelers nor the cabin crew, Euphony enables a seamless on-board experience.

Euphony is made possible thanks to Devialet's unique patented acoustic technologies and acoustic tuning expertise, coupled with Safran Seats invention which consists of two Devialet bespoke loudspeakers on each side of a standard sized headrest. Together, they provide the passenger with a high-fidelity sound that is clear and full-bodied. Euphony also enables the system to adjust in real-time to the audio content and the ambient cabin noise to offer an optimum listening experience without affecting other passengers on board.

Available across the Safran Seats Business class & First class product portfolio, Euphony is an intelligent solution that was selected by a first launch customer and will enter into service in 2023.

« Bringing Euphony to the market aligns with Safran's vision to innovate and offer the best passenger experience. Our partnership with Devialet, a world leading acoustic company, brings one more option for our airline customers to customize their seat out of a wide range of options available across our full range of products » Quentin Munier, Safran Seats EVP Strategy & Innovation.

Franck Lebouchard, CEO at Devialet says: "We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Safran Seats, bringing Devialet's world-class technology to aircraft through this unique innovation. We believe great sound should be available at every moment, whether on the ground or in the sky, and with Safran Seats we are one step closer to that goal."