Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:51 2022-11-29 am EST
116.54 EUR   +1.08%
10:21aSafran : Euroflir 610 optronic observation system chosen for Eurodrone
PU
11/28Airbus faces growing end-year jet delivery crunch -sources
RE
11/28Safran : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 21/11/2022 au 25/11/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Safran : Euroflir 610 optronic observation system chosen for Eurodrone

11/29/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, November 29, 2022

Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with Leonardo to develop and supply the Euroflir 610 high-performance airborne electro-optical (optronic) system for the Eurodrone program.

Derived from the Euroflir 410 architecture, the Euroflir 610 is a 25-inch airborne optronic system that is vital for the European MALE UAV's ISTAR missions (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance). The Euroflir 610 will provide unparalleled observation and target designation performance at any time of day or night and in severely degraded weather conditions, thanks to its multispectral telescope, line-of-sight stabilization and precise target geolocation.

The program led by the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) will provide 20 systems representing over 60 MALE RPAS aircraft for France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Developed as a European collaboration and ITAR** free, the Euroflir 610 further strengthens Europe's defense technological and industrial base and European sovereignty in this technological segment. The start of the first Eurodrone prototype manufacturing with the Euroflir 610 is planned for 2024. Safran Electronics & Defense's plants are all fully mobilized to rise to the challenge of the program, by leveraging their operational excellence to deliver this system on time.

With this development, Safran confirms its European technological leadership in the highly demanding market for airborne optronics. The Euroflir family has already been selected for the HIL and Tiger Mk3 helicopters.

*ISTAR : Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition & Reconnaissance

**ITAR : International Traffic in Arms Regulations

Attachments

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 15:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
10:21aSafran : Euroflir 610 optronic observation system chosen for Eurodrone
PU
11/28Airbus faces growing end-year jet delivery crunch -sources
RE
11/28Safran : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 21/11/2022 au 25/11..
PU
11/28Safran : Statement of transactions in own shares from November 21, 2022 to November 25, 20..
PU
11/27Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11/25Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11/23Eiffage - Minister Olivier Becht, visiting at Clemessy Motors, salutes our exemplary in..
AQ
11/22Safran : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 14/11/2022 au 18/11..
PU
11/22France, Germany and Italy announce plans and funding details for European space launche..
RE
11/22Europe ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 961 M 19 690 M 19 690 M
Net income 2022 1 454 M 1 510 M 1 510 M
Net cash 2022 621 M 645 M 645 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 49 213 M 51 104 M 51 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 115,30 €
Average target price 139,96 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN7.10%51 104
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-4.74%32 956
HEICO CORPORATION12.70%18 744
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-29.04%16 653
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.16.34%15 320
MTU AERO ENGINES AG10.09%10 943