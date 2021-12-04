Safran : Flynas and CFM Finalize RPFH Agreement for LEAP-1A engines

Press Release

flynas and CFM Finalize RPFH Agreement for LEAP-1A engines

Multi-year agreement, broadens relationship dating back to 2007 airline inception

agreement, broadens relationship dating back to 2007 airline inception Agreement covers 160 LEAP-1A engines to power A320neo fleet

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - 4 December 2021 - In conjunction with French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Saudi Arabia, flynas, the low-cost flag carrier, has finalized a multi-year Rate Per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement with CFM International for the LEAP-1A engines powering the airline's fleet of 80 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The support agreement is valued at US$4 billion at list price pertaining to the Letter Agreement for aircraft engine selection signed in 2018.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the French government, along with Chairman Ayed Aljeaid and CEO Bander Almohanna of flynas, along with and CFM Vice President of Sales & Marketing Philippe Couteaux.

RPFH agreement is a part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings. Throughout the term of the agreement, CFM will guarantee maintenance costs for the airline's 160 LEAP-1A engines on per engine flight hour basis.

Based in Riyadh, flynas currently operates both domestic and international flights with a modern fleet of 20 Airbus A320neo aircraft powered by the fuel-efficientLEAP-1A engines and 16 Airbus A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. The airline has been named "Middle-East'sLeading Low-CostAirline" by World Travel Awards six consecutive years starting in 2015, and also "Best Low-CostAirline" by Skytrax World Airline Awards four consecutive year starting 2017 including "Most Improved Airline in the Middle-East" and also "Best Airline Staff in the Middle-East".

"Flynas has been a long-standing, invaluable customer. It's an honor to grow our

CFM, CFM56, LEAP, and the CFM logo are trademarks of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.