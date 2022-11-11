Safran : Honoring Veterans at Safran

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

Honoring Veterans at Safran November 11, 2022

This Veterans Day, Safran is shining a light on some of the many American military veterans working at its operations across the United States. In the following article, team members who served in the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard give us insight into their experience and memories from their time of service.

Robert Boll, Manager, Business Development, Safran Optics 1 What branch of the military did you serve in?

U.S. Air Force, 1995 to 2022. What were your duties?

Air Force Combat Controller. How long have you been employed by Optics 1, and what are your responsibilities?

Since August 2022. I am working in International Business Development focusing on expanding Optics 1 products to NATO/NATO+ countries. In your opinion, what do veterans bring to the workplace?

Veterans bring a mission first perspective, ability to work in stressful environments, teamwork and leadership. What is your favorite memory about your time of service?

Participating in several strategic operations with the most professional and lethal special operators on the planet.

Orolia: Douglas Swoope, Senior Sales Manager for Aerospace, Defense & Government Beacon Sales What branch of the military did you serve in?

U.S. Navy, 1980 to 1989. I was also part of the UN Navel Sea Cadets (Jr. High); a VEAP enlistee - Voluntary Early Enlistment Program; US Navel Reserves (Sea-Bee's); Shore detachment while attending Washington State University What skills learned in the military carry over to working at Orolia?

Working with cross functional teams from different parts of the world to accomplish common goals. Fundamentals of surface navy operations, primary and auxiliary engineering systems as a basis to work with military customers and appreciate their challenges as they work to effect improvements to existing systems and platforms, or work to introduce new ones. This includes working with Prime and Tier-1 suppliers in both commercial and defense programs. In your opinion, what do veterans bring to the workplace?

Two buckets of veterans: 1) Peace-Time and 2) War-Time. The second, of which I don't belong, bring a set of skills found nowhere else, many had to make constant life/death problem-solving decisions over a sustained period. They bring a steading force where less experienced team members might get rattled. Both buckets bring the knowledge of how the military works, what approaches work with military and the primes that serve them. They understand what timing cycles various projects and programs are operating on; further many bring a solid understanding of how decision-making works in the military and what commands contribute to test, evaluation, and approval. What is your favorite memory about your time of service?

It is a rare honor to become a "Plank Owner" of any naval vessel, so it was a moment of pride to both commission the USS Shenandoah AD-44 and help earn her first Battle Excellence (Battle-E) Award. Meaning she had met the demanding requirements set down by the US Navy and our "Tough-Tender" was ready to serve and fight.

Safran Aerosystems Evacuation: Paul Patterson, Director of Plant Operations What branch of the military did you serve in?

U.S. Marine Corps, 1986 to 1990. From January 1991 through March 1991: Replacement Battalion Operation Desert Storm. Although I was called back to Support "Operation Desert Storm," I was fortunate enough to have never really been in harm's way, and need to give credit where credit is due for those who served in real combat roles. What skills learned in the military carry over to working at Safran Aerosystems Evacuation?

Leadership: By example, understanding the overall operation, listening to the feedback of my team members, providing a clear vision to my team, and providing a clear understanding of what and how work is to be performed,

Flexibility: Willingness to accept change or compromise, but at the same time not backing down from expressing my position on a topic

Adaptability: Improvise and overcome without stepping outside the quality and design guidelines.

Being Proactive: Taking actions in the best interest of the company.

Learn by doing: I can't expect my team members to do something that I have not done or at least tried to do myself. In your opinion, what do veterans bring to the workplace?

Veterans who continue to live their civilian lives in accordance with the codes and oaths they committed to have the ability to provide a good example of discipline, work ethic, and teamwork to the civilian work environment. What is your favorite memory about your time of service?

Way too many to list. First I was there to defend our way of life, but at the same time I was a young single man traveling the world experiencing things that others will never get to experience. I felt like the character Tom Sawyer: I spent my days running, swimming climbing, jumping, skiing, camping, shooting, blowing things up, 4 wheeling in a HUM V not paid for by me… the list goes on. There was one difference, when Tom messed up he had to white wash Aunt Polly's fence, when you mess up in the Marine Corp you wax floors on Friday night. Only those who stood on the yellow foot prints outside the Recruit Depot at Paris Island or San Diego in the middle of the night, and walked across the parade deck 13 weeks later will get that opportunity. The few, the proud, the Marines.

Safran Seats: Randall Thompson, Production Control Supervisor What branch of the military did you serve in?

The U.S. Army,1996-2004 What were your duties?

V3 Communications Sergeant. I lead a team of five soldiers to provide Communications to the front line. How long have you been employed by Safran Seats, and what are your responsibilities?

I have been employed at Safran for 11 years. Inventory Control Group Supervisor. What skills learned in the military carry over to working at Safran Seats?

Some of the leadership skills carry over. In your opinion, what do veterans bring to the workplace?

Veterans bring a sense of urgency and pride in the workplace. What is your favorite memory about your time of service?

My favorite memory is graduating Air Assault school.

Safran Helicopter Engines: Matt Allen, Operations Manager What branch of the military did you serve in?

The U.S. Coast Guard, 1998-2003 How long have you been employed by Safran Helicopter Engines and what are your responsibilities?

Employed by Safran Helicopters Engines 11 years 8 months - Operations Manager -Test Cell and New Production What skills learned in the military carry over to working at Safran Helicopter Engines?

Attention to detail, as the USCG utilizes the enlisted technicians as Fixer/Flyers it becomes second nature to think of flight safety first. Second, how your work effects the team as well as your next mission. Third which in my opinion is the most important, is the confidence you gain when working on an aircraft that you are flying on later that day or tomorrow is something to be proud of for you, your family, your team, and the people you are saving. In your opinion, what do veterans bring to the workplace?

Military personnel bring a sense of comradery to the department where they work, leadership, they understand accountability, measure success through teamwork, and always strive to do better. What is your favorite memory about your time of service?

Some of my fondest memories from the Coast Guard were simple training flights to different FBO's, air stations and random sorties. It was really cool to talk to different folks and promote the USCG and what we were doing. The USCG air wing is a very small family, I always enjoyed how welcoming everyone was and how well we were treated whether at home or abroad.