Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:06 2022-10-20 am EDT
106.36 EUR   +0.30%
04:40aSafran : ITA Airways selects Safran wheels and carbon brakes for its Airbus A350 and A320neo fleets
PU
10/19Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023
RE
10/19Safran : CFM and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance expand LEAP open MRO network
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : ITA Airways selects Safran wheels and carbon brakes for its Airbus A350 and A320neo fleets

10/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

ITA Airways selects Safran wheels and carbon brakes for its Airbus A350 and A320neo fleets

London/Rome, October 20, 2022

ITA Airways, the new national Italian carrier aiming to become the Europe's greenest airline by 2026, has selected Safran Landing Systems wheels and carbon brakes to equip its six Airbus A350 and twenty A320neo fleets.

Safran Landing Systems A350 and A320neo equipment both provide a significant weight advantage compared to competing products, contributing to ITA Airways' objective and commitment to minimize its environmental footprint and by saving more than 300 tons of CO2 emissions per year across its fleet. The A350 equipment also features a unique design that provides faster cooling for shorter TurnAround Times (TAT) and increased fleet availability. Safran Landing Systems wheels and brakes are the undisputed market leader thanks to unparalleled reliability and performance and they equip over 11,000 aircraft to date.

Alessio Leone, Head of Maintenance Operations at ITA Airways, said: "We share a longstanding collaboration of trust with Safran Landing Systems. Their wheels and carbon brakes are the ideal solution, not only in regard to our performance and maintenance costs requirements but also because they offer an important weight reduction and we are confident to confirm endurance benefits that are in line with our sustainable strategy and "Born To Be Sustainable" claim. We are committed to our customers to become the Europe's greenest air carrier by 2026 and Safran helps us to do that."

Nicolas Potier, Executive Vice President of wheels & brakes division in Safran Landing Systems, added: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with ITA Airways, of which we already support 50 Airbus A319/A320 airplanes. Moreover, we are very proud to help them support their sustainable development model, including a progressive fleet modernization. ITA Airways and Safran share common values and have both embraced the same goal: favor the advent of a sustainable aviation within the next decades."

This contract will also benefit from Landing LifeTM, the Safran Landing Systems tailored, responsive, reliable and cost-effective support services.

Safran is an international high-technology group operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), space and defense markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,800 employees and sales of 15.3 billion euros in 2021 and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Landing Systems is the world leader in aircraft landing and braking systems. Its expertise covers the entire lifecycle of its products, from design and manufacturing to maintenance and repair. The company has

partnerships with more than 25 airframers in civil, regional, commercial and military transport, supporting more than 32,000 aircraft and making over 80,000 landings every day.

For further details: safran-group.com/ Follow @Safranand @SafranLandingSon Twitter.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is a company totally owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance for the exercise of business in the air transport sector. ITA Airways aims at creating an efficient and innovative air carrier that will become a reference point in providing Italy with quality connectivity both in terms of international destinations, thus boosting tourism and foreign trade, and within the Country, also taking advantage of the train-air integrated mobility. ITA Airways will place the best customer service at the center of its strategy (through a strong digitization of processes that ensure a best-in-class experience and personalized services), combined with sustainability, in its environmental (new green and technologically advanced aircraft, use of sustainable fuels), social (equality and inclusion for a gender-neutral company) and governance (integration of sustainability into internal strategies and processes) aspects. ITA Airways is a member of SkyTeam alliance as of October 2021.

Press Contacts

Virginie Combes

Communications Director - Safran Landing Systems virginie.combes@safrangroup.com/ T +33 (0)1 46 29 18 22

Davide D'Amico

Head of Corporate Communications - ITA Airways davide.damico@ita-airways.com- media@ita-airways.com /+39 335 771 5011

2

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
04:40aSafran : ITA Airways selects Safran wheels and carbon brakes for its Airbus A350 and A320n..
PU
10/19Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023
RE
10/19Safran : CFM and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance expand LEAP open MRO ..
PU
10/19Safran : CFM et Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance étendent le réseau MRO..
PU
10/19SAFRAN : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
10/19Safran : signs a NacelleLife™ service contract with Air Greenland for its Airbus A33..
PU
10/19Safran : signs a NacelleLife™ service contract with Play for its Airbus A320neo nace..
PU
10/18Safran : launches VIGY 4 optronic system for surface ships
PU
10/18Safran : Boosts Its Partner Start-Ups With Skills Loan
PU
10/18SAFRAN : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 517 M 18 114 M 18 114 M
Net income 2022 -41,5 M -40,6 M -40,6 M
Net cash 2022 732 M 716 M 716 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 45 261 M 44 278 M 44 278 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 106,04 €
Average target price 130,66 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-1.50%44 278
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-14.90%29 368
HEICO CORPORATION3.29%17 821
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-27.45%16 980
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.7.57%14 223
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-3.26%9 059