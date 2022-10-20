Safran : ITA Airways selects Safran wheels and carbon brakes for its Airbus A350 and A320neo fleets

PRESS RELEASE

ITA Airways selects Safran wheels and carbon brakes for its Airbus A350 and A320neo fleets

London/Rome, October 20, 2022

ITA Airways, the new national Italian carrier aiming to become the Europe's greenest airline by 2026, has selected Safran Landing Systems wheels and carbon brakes to equip its six Airbus A350 and twenty A320neo fleets.

Safran Landing Systems A350 and A320neo equipment both provide a significant weight advantage compared to competing products, contributing to ITA Airways' objective and commitment to minimize its environmental footprint and by saving more than 300 tons of CO2 emissions per year across its fleet. The A350 equipment also features a unique design that provides faster cooling for shorter TurnAround Times (TAT) and increased fleet availability. Safran Landing Systems wheels and brakes are the undisputed market leader thanks to unparalleled reliability and performance and they equip over 11,000 aircraft to date.

Alessio Leone, Head of Maintenance Operations at ITA Airways, said: "We share a longstanding collaboration of trust with Safran Landing Systems. Their wheels and carbon brakes are the ideal solution, not only in regard to our performance and maintenance costs requirements but also because they offer an important weight reduction and we are confident to confirm endurance benefits that are in line with our sustainable strategy and "Born To Be Sustainable" claim. We are committed to our customers to become the Europe's greenest air carrier by 2026 and Safran helps us to do that."

Nicolas Potier, Executive Vice President of wheels & brakes division in Safran Landing Systems, added: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with ITA Airways, of which we already support 50 Airbus A319/A320 airplanes. Moreover, we are very proud to help them support their sustainable development model, including a progressive fleet modernization. ITA Airways and Safran share common values and have both embraced the same goal: favor the advent of a sustainable aviation within the next decades."

This contract will also benefit from Landing LifeTM, the Safran Landing Systems tailored, responsive, reliable and cost-effective support services.

