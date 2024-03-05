Israel's Gilat Satellite Networks, a specialist in broadband satellite communications networks, announced on Tuesday that it had been selected by France's Safran for a multi-million dollar in-flight connectivity contract.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wavestream - a subsidiary of Gilat - will design and manufacture a new Ku-band power supply unit for Safran's tracking antennas used in its in-flight connectivity systems.

Safran explains that the equipment supplied by Wavestream will enable it to strengthen its product range with the launch of a new in-flight connectivity terminal, a market segment in which it is currently experiencing strong demand.

