Safran : Management appointments at Safran Nacelles

PRESS RELEASE
Management appointments at Safran Nacelles
Safran Nacelles announced today several appointments to its corporate management team:
-
Virginie Durieux has been named Vice President, Quality
-
Arnaud Hauguel has been named Vice President, Programs
-
Eric Manzon has been named Vice President, Administration and Finance
-
Alain Berger has been named Vice President, Sales and Marketing.
Virginie Durieux started her career in 1995 as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Consultancy.
Virginie joined Snecma1 in 1999, as an internal auditor, before performing several financial controller roles. In 2006 she became Deputy Purchasing Manager for compressor blades, and was subsequently named High-Powered Engine Assembly Manager on Safran Aircraft Engines' Villaroche site (France).
In May 2014, she joined Safran Nacelles in Le Havre (France) as Assembly Manager. Since 2018, she took the role as the Composite Centre of Excellence Manager.
Virginie Durieux graduated from the French Pau Business School (1996) and holds an MBA (1996) from the University of South Alabama (USA).
Arnaud Hauguel joined Hispano-Suiza2 as an engineer in the Composite Manufacturing Department, before taking the position of Program Representative at GKN (UK) in 1990. He moved back to Hispano-Suiza in 1992 as Composites Manager and subsequently as Composite UAP Manager in the Operations Department.
In 1999 he was appointed to the Programs Department, where he managed the Pratt & Whitney equipped Airbus A318 nacelle program, as well as the Airbus A320 and A340 programs.
In 2005, he was named Aircelle's Deputy Vice President of Quality before taking on the role of Vice President of the Composites Centre of Excellence in 2008.
Arnaud Hauguel graduated from the Engineering school Arts et Métiers (1988).
Eric Manzon has over 20 years' experience in Finance encompassing 5 years in Schlumberger (Oil Exploration & Production) in the UK and Western Africa, as well as 12 years in Airbus, in their Defense sector, based in Washington DC (USA), and their Commercial sector. His objectives have ranged from business development and strategic bid management, to the implementation of business recovery.
Eric joined Safran in June 2016 as Head of Finance & Legal for Safran Seats3, after he had performed this role with Zodiac Aerospace for a year.
Eric Manzon holds an MSc in Management from HEC Paris (1997).
Alain Berger began his career in 1991 with LMB, a specialist in ventilation and electric motors for aeronautics, successively as Sales
Engineer, Sales Director and then Deputy Director.
In 2000, Alain joined Labinal4 as Sales & Customer Services Director of Technofan5. In 2007, he joined Hispano-Suiza6 as Head of the Sales Department and then Sales and Customer Services Vice President in 2010.
In January 2014, Alain took on the role of Sales, Marketing & Services Vice President of the new company Safran Electrical & Power. Then, he took the role of Program director in 2017 and Strategy Director in 2019 and became VP Sales, Services, Programs & Strategy of Safran Electrical & Power.
Alain Berger graduated from the Engineering school Polytech Clermont-Ferrand (1991).
1 - Today, Safran Aircraft Engines
2 - Today, Safran Nacelles
3 - Previously Zodiac Aerospace
4 - Today, Safran Electrical and Power
5 - Today, Safran Ventilation Systems
6 - Today, Safran Transmission Systems
Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 84,000 employees and holds, alone or in partnership, world or European leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indicess.
Safran Nacelles is a world leader for aircraft nacelles and an active player in after-market services, with 23,000 products in service, and 145,000 daily flight hours. The company is active in all segments of the market, from regional jets and corporate aircraft to the largest airliners.
For more information : http://www.safran-group.com and www.safran-nacelles.com / Follow @Safran and @SafranNacelles on Twitter
|
Bénédicte Tilly : benedicte.tilly@safrangroup.com / T T +33 (0)2 35 11 73 48 / M
|
+33 (0)6 37 64 86 65
|
Stéphanie Agamennone :
|
stephanie.agamennone@safrangroup.com / T T +33 (0)1 61 31 69 00 / M +33 (0)6 32 15
|
82 05
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Safran SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:14:05 UTC