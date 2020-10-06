Safran : Management appointments at Safran Nacelles

PRESS RELEASE

Management appointments at Safran Nacelles

Safran Nacelles announced today several appointments to its corporate management team:

Virginie Durieux has been named Vice President, Quality

Arnaud Hauguel has been named Vice President, Programs

Eric Manzon has been named Vice President, Administration and Finance

Alain Berger has been named Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Virginie Durieux started her career in 1995 as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Consultancy.

Virginie joined Snecma1 in 1999, as an internal auditor, before performing several financial controller roles. In 2006 she became Deputy Purchasing Manager for compressor blades, and was subsequently named High-Powered Engine Assembly Manager on Safran Aircraft Engines' Villaroche site (France).

In May 2014, she joined Safran Nacelles in Le Havre (France) as Assembly Manager. Since 2018, she took the role as the Composite Centre of Excellence Manager.

Virginie Durieux graduated from the French Pau Business School (1996) and holds an MBA (1996) from the University of South Alabama (USA).