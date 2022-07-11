Safran : Nacelles delivers the 200th nacelle system for Airbus' A330neo wide-body jetliner

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

The 200th nacelle that will equip an Airbus A330neo for Virgin Atlantic has just been delivered by Safran Nacelles, setting a new milestone for this very large engine component for which Safran Nacelles has full responsibility, from design to integration and in-service support.

For Safran Nacelles, this delivery marks the recovery of production volumes of long-haul aircraft nacelle programme. This milestone occurs following the delivery the 100th nacelle in September 2019 and after the Covid-19 crisis.

The nacelles of the A330neo benefit from Safran Nacelles know-how in terms of aerodynamics and is light weight through the use of composite materials. It also reduces engine noise thanks to improved acoustic treatment.

With its 3.65m external diameter, the A330neo nacelle is as wide as that of the A380, the double deck 4-engine aircraft for which Safran Nacelles has total nacelle responsibility, from development to integration and after-sales support.

"The delivery of our 200th nacelle is a sign of recovery for the production volume rate on long haul aircraft nacelles. Today, our teams, in the factories and beyond, are proud to deliver this product, especially after the impact caused to this programme by the Covid-19 crisis. This milestone demonstrates our commitment and willingness to position ourselves in this market segment. Airbus and the airlines can count on Safran Nacelles to support them through the air transport recovery" declared Vincent Caro, President of Safran Nacelles.