Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
99.04 EUR   -0.38%
09:14aSAFRAN : Nacelles delivers the 200th nacelle system for Airbus' A330neo wide-body jetliner
PU
05:24aSAFRAN : With the integration of Orolia, Safran completes its range with a disruptive technology to strengthen national sovereignty
PU
07/10Hindustan Aeronautics Signs JV Pact for Development of Helicopter Engines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : Nacelles delivers the 200th nacelle system for Airbus' A330neo wide-body jetliner

07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Warning This site is not recommended for Internet Explorer browsers. Please use another web browser to get a better experience.

  • Home
  • News & Media
  • News
  • Safran Nacelles delivers the 200th nacelle system for Airbus' A330neo wide-body jetliner
Safran Nacelles delivers the 200th nacelle system for Airbus' A330neo wide-body jetliner
July 11, 2022
Business

Safran Nacelles has delivered the 200th A330neo nacelle to the Airbus final assembly line for Virgin Atlantic.

The 200th nacelle that will equip an Airbus A330neo for Virgin Atlantic has just been delivered by Safran Nacelles, setting a new milestone for this very large engine component for which Safran Nacelles has full responsibility, from design to integration and in-service support.

For Safran Nacelles, this delivery marks the recovery of production volumes of long-haul aircraft nacelle programme. This milestone occurs following the delivery the 100th nacelle in September 2019 and after the Covid-19 crisis.

The nacelles of the A330neo benefit from Safran Nacelles know-how in terms of aerodynamics and is light weight through the use of composite materials. It also reduces engine noise thanks to improved acoustic treatment.

With its 3.65m external diameter, the A330neo nacelle is as wide as that of the A380, the double deck 4-engine aircraft for which Safran Nacelles has total nacelle responsibility, from development to integration and after-sales support.

"The delivery of our 200th nacelle is a sign of recovery for the production volume rate on long haul aircraft nacelles. Today, our teams, in the factories and beyond, are proud to deliver this product, especially after the impact caused to this programme by the Covid-19 crisis. This milestone demonstrates our commitment and willingness to position ourselves in this market segment. Airbus and the airlines can count on Safran Nacelles to support them through the air transport recovery" declared Vincent Caro, President of Safran Nacelles.

Credits
  • © Safran
  • © Frédéric Lert / Safran

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
09:14aSAFRAN : Nacelles delivers the 200th nacelle system for Airbus' A330neo wide-body jetliner
PU
05:24aSAFRAN : With the integration of Orolia, Safran completes its range with a disruptive tech..
PU
07/10Hindustan Aeronautics Signs JV Pact for Development of Helicopter Engines
MT
07/08SAFRAN : and HAL to develop new helicopter engines in joint venture
PU
07/08SAFRAN : acquires Orolia and plans to become the world leader in resilient PNT
PU
07/08Eurazeo Gains $192 Million from Sale of Majority Stake in Orolia to Safran
MT
07/08Safran SA completed the acquisition of Orolia SA from Eurazeo PME and others.
CI
07/07SAFRAN : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
07/07SAFRAN : expands presence and industrial footprint in India
PU
07/05SAFRAN : #LoveMySafranJob – “Making the most of each experience!”
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 247 M 18 572 M 18 572 M
Net income 2022 1 430 M 1 455 M 1 455 M
Net cash 2022 171 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 42 431 M 43 187 M 43 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 99,42 €
Average target price 125,39 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Eric Dalbies Chief Technology Officer & Senior EVP-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-7.65%43 187
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-15.66%29 305
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-17.59%20 828
HEICO CORPORATION-7.54%16 034
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.2.86%13 683
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-2.17%9 545