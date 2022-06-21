Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:37 2022-06-21 am EDT
96.71 EUR   +0.39%
08:15aSAFRAN : Oddo Sustainability Forum 2022 (anglais seulement)
PU
08:15aSAFRAN : Oddo Sustainability Forum 2022
PU
03:10aAirbus, Safran, Tikehau Consortium to Buy Aubert & Duval from Eramet
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : Oddo Sustainability Forum 2022 (anglais seulement)

06/21/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Safran

Oddo 17th Sustainability Forum

June 21, 2022

Cécilia MATISSART

Head of Investor Relations

Thibaud NORMAND

Climate Director

Disclaimer & foreword

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to Safran, which do not refer to historical facts but refer to expectations based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those included in such statements. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, synergies, value accretions, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to Safran, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Safran's control. Therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive, tax or regulatory environment; the risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined company will not realize estimated cost savings and synergies; Safran's ability to successfully implement and complete its plans and strategies and to meet its targets; the benefits from Safran's plans and strategies being less than anticipated; the risks described in the Universal Registration Document (URD); the full impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease; the full impact of Russia-Ukraine situation.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Safran does not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This document contains supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not directly reflected in the Group's financial statements as prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards and should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies.

ADJUSTED DATA

All revenue figures in this presentation represent adjusted data (except where noted). Safran's consolidated income statement has been adjusted for the impact of:

  • purchase price allocations with respect to business combinations. Since 2005, this restatement concerns the amortization charged against intangible assets relating to aircraft programs revalued at the time of the Sagem- Snecma merger. With effect from the first half 2010 interim financial statements, the Group decided to restate:
    • the impact of purchase price allocations for business combinations, particularly amortization and depreciation charged against intangible assets and property, plant and equipment recognized or remeasured at the time of the transaction and amortized or depreciated over extended periods due to the length of the Group's business cycles and the impact of remeasuring inventories, as well as
    • gains on remeasuring any previously held equity interests in the event of step acquisitions or asset contributions to joint ventures
  • the mark-to-market of foreign currency derivatives, in order to better reflect the economic substance of the Group's overall foreign currency risk hedging strategy:
    • revenue net of purchases denominated in foreign currencies is measured using the effective hedged rate, i.e., including the costs of the hedging strategy
    • all mark-to-market changes on instruments hedging future cash flows are neutralized
  • The resulting changes in deferred tax have also been adjusted.

ORGANIC GROWTH

  • Organic variations were determined by excluding the effect of changes in scope of consolidation and the impact of foreign currency variations.
  • SAFRAN - Oddo 17th Sustainability Forum / June 21, 2022

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

Safran ID card in 2021: strong leadership positions

Aerospace

€7.4bn

Propulsion

23,865 employees

#1 WW through CFMI for narrowbody engines

#1 WW in helicopter turbine engines

Strong positions in European military programs: fighter and transport

2021 adjusted revenue (€15.3bn)

by division

Services

OE

62%

66%

Equipment

€6.3bn

& Defense

36,847 employees

#1 WW

  • Landing gear, carbon brakes
  • Electrical power distribution
  • Electrical wiring
  • Evacuation slides

#2 WW in Seats (BFE**) with strong presence on business/high end

#1 WW in cabin interiors (mainly SFE***)

OE

Services

38%

OE 34%

72%

Services

28%

#2 WW

  • Oxygen systems
  • Engine nacelles & gearbox

#1 Europe

Aircraft

€1.5bn

13,703 employees

Interiors

Source Safran

  • including retrofit activities **BFE: buyer-furnished equipment ***SFE: supplier-furnished equipment
    3 SAFRAN - Oddo 17th Sustainability Forum / June 21, 2022
  • Navigation & Optronics

Original Equipment

Services

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

Safran Business Model

CSR PILLARS

STRATEGY

DECARBONIZE AVIATION

Driving

EMPLOYER

innovation

BE AN EXEMPLARY

for

INDUSTRY

sustainable

EMBODY RESPONSIBLE

growth

AFFIRM OUR COMMITMENT

TO CITIZENSHIP

Accelerating

Operational excellence

ASSETS

sustainable innovation

leveraging digital

  • SAFRAN - Oddo 17th Sustainability Forum / June 21, 2022

#1

DECARBONIZE PRODUCTS

AND OPERATIONS

#2

REINFORCE ITS ROLE IN

SOVEREIGNTY

  • Ensuring safety of our products, clients and employees

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

Robust business model performing throughout crisis

Adjusted revenue €24.6bn

€16.5bn

€18-18.2bn

€15.3bn

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

guidance

Adjusted recurring operating margin

15.5%

13.0%

11.8%

10.2%

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

guidance

Free cash flow

€2.0bn

€2.0bn

€1.7bn

€1.1bn

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

guidance

CONTROL OVER COST BASE AND CASH OUTFLOWS

2020-2021: operating margin maintained above 10% and free cash flow at €1+bn/year throughout the crisis

  • SAFRAN - Oddo 17th Sustainability Forum / June 21, 2022

This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAFRAN
08:15aSAFRAN : Oddo Sustainability Forum 2022 (anglais seulement)
PU
08:15aSAFRAN : Oddo Sustainability Forum 2022
PU
03:10aAirbus, Safran, Tikehau Consortium to Buy Aubert & Duval from Eramet
MT
06/20FACTORY 4.0 : A mobile robot in the Villemur workshop
PU
06/20LAND ROBOTICS : Safran wins new contract for French FURIOUS program
PU
06/16'NEVER SAY NEVER' : Boeing open to GE-Safran's new engine concept
RE
06/16SunExpress selects Safran's Z200 Economy Seat
AQ
06/16Safran wins a Crystal Cabin Award for Fire Resistant Container
AQ
06/16SAFRAN : airborne electro-optical systems get the red carpet treatment at Eurosatory 2022
PU
06/16SAFRAN : Flying Green targets lower fuel consumption with Safran's SFCO2 service
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 268 M 19 237 M 19 237 M
Net income 2022 1 429 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
Net cash 2022 171 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 41 112 M 43 294 M 43 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 96,33 €
Average target price 126,76 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Chief Digital & Information Officer, Executive VP
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-10.52%43 294
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-18.90%28 178
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-34.73%16 497
HEICO CORPORATION-10.14%15 580
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.-0.97%13 173
MTU AERO ENGINES AG0.47%10 143