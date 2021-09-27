Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Safran : Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022

09/27/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022

Paris, September 27, 2021

©Safran

Effective January 1st 2022, Pascal Bantegnie is appointed Safran Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member, also responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate. He succeeds Bernard Delpit who, after almost 7 years in the Group as Chief Financial Officer, has decided to give a new orientation to his career. Bernard Delpit will support the transition with Pascal Bantegnie until the end of the year.

Pascal Bantegnie started his career in the space industry in 1994 as a CNES engineer, then joined Aerospatiale Satellites and became space risk underwriter at AGF Insurance. He joined the Investor Relations team of Alcatel in 2001, and took the lead of the function in 2004. In 2007, he was appointed Communication and Investor Relations Director of the Sequana financial holding company. Pascal Bantegnie joined Safran in September 2009 as Head of Investor Relations before becoming CFO of Safran Electrical & Power in 2013. In July 2018, he was appointed Group Treasurer and took on additional responsibilities for financing activities in March 2020.

Pascal Bantegnie, 52, is a graduate of ESTACA, a French aerospace and automotive engineering school (1991) and obtained a Master's degree in Space engineering (ENSAE SupAéro) in 1994. He is a former auditor of the French National Institute for Defense Studies (IHEDN) in 2016.

Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran declared: "The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ross McInnes and I would like warmly to thank Bernard for his exceptional contribution to Safran's performance and development during his 7 years in the Group and in particular for his support in ensuring a smooth CEO transition. We wish him every success in his future career. I enthusiastically welcome the appointment of Pascal, whose career both prior to joining Safran and for the past 12 years within the Group have given him a broad experience of our industry sectors and of the function and will allow him to be immediately effective in his new role as Safran emerges from the crisis and accelerates its transformation. This appointment confirms Safran's successful focus on internal talent development and promotion. Pascal and Bernard will work closely together for the preparation of the upcoming Capital Markets Day on 2 December 2021."

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 76,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2020, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

For more information : www.safran-group.com / Follow @Safran on Twitter

Press contact

Catherine Malek: catherine.malek@safrangroup.com/ +33 1 40 60 80 28

Investor Relations contact

Cécilia Matissart: cecilia.matissart@safrangroup.com/ +33 1 40 60 82 46

2

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 16:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
