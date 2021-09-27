Safran : Pascal Bantegnie appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Committee of Safran from 1st January 2022

Effective January 1st 2022, Pascal Bantegnie is appointed Safran Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member, also responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate. He succeeds Bernard Delpit who, after almost 7 years in the Group as Chief Financial Officer, has decided to give a new orientation to his career. Bernard Delpit will support the transition with Pascal Bantegnie until the end of the year.

Pascal Bantegnie started his career in the space industry in 1994 as a CNES engineer, then joined Aerospatiale Satellites and became space risk underwriter at AGF Insurance. He joined the Investor Relations team of Alcatel in 2001, and took the lead of the function in 2004. In 2007, he was appointed Communication and Investor Relations Director of the Sequana financial holding company. Pascal Bantegnie joined Safran in September 2009 as Head of Investor Relations before becoming CFO of Safran Electrical & Power in 2013. In July 2018, he was appointed Group Treasurer and took on additional responsibilities for financing activities in March 2020.

Pascal Bantegnie, 52, is a graduate of ESTACA, a French aerospace and automotive engineering school (1991) and obtained a Master's degree in Space engineering (ENSAE SupAéro) in 1994. He is a former auditor of the French National Institute for Defense Studies (IHEDN) in 2016.

Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran declared: "The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ross McInnes and I would like warmly to thank Bernard for his exceptional contribution to Safran's performance and development during his 7 years in the Group and in particular for his support in ensuring a smooth CEO transition. We wish him every success in his future career. I enthusiastically welcome the appointment of Pascal, whose career both prior to joining Safran and for the past 12 years within the Group have given him a broad experience of our industry sectors and of the function and will allow him to be immediately effective in his new role as Safran emerges from the crisis and accelerates its transformation. This appointment confirms Safran's successful focus on internal talent development and promotion. Pascal and Bernard will work closely together for the preparation of the upcoming Capital Markets Day on 2 December 2021."