PDF Report : Safran

Safran

Equities

SAF

FR0000073272

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Euronext Paris
Real-time Euronext Paris
 11:44:20 2023-10-31 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Safran 5-day change 1st Jan Change
146.50 EUR -1.08% -1.44% +25.28%
04:16pm SAFRAN : Q3 23: Strong momentum in the aftermarket Alphavalue
04:03pm Europe's space agency boss sees progress on Ariane 6 launcher RE
Latest news about Safran

SAFRAN : Q3 23: Strong momentum in the aftermarket Alphavalue
Europe's space agency boss sees progress on Ariane 6 launcher RE
SAFRAN : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 10/27/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
Safran calls for criminal probe over alleged fake jet engine parts RE
SAFRAN : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
SAFRAN : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
SAFRAN : Berenberg gives a Buy rating ZD
Safran says preparing for pre-pandemic airplane output in 2025 RE
Transcript : Safran SA, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 27, 2023 CI
Safran posts Q3 revenues up 26%, reaffirms key targets RE
Safran Backs Guidance After Revenue Boost DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as Middle East Developments, Earnings Remain in Focus DJ
Jet engine maker CFM says more than half of engines with suspect parts have been removed from service RE
GE halves LEAP engine delivery growth target for 2024 RE
GE raises 2023 profit forecast on aviation boom RE
SAFRAN : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Safran Wins Contract to Service Wizz Air Fleet DJ
SAFRAN : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Barclays Lifts Safran PT, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
French Shares Fall as Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Price Surge MT
Hunt for suspect jet engine parts spurs call for regulation RE
Hunt for suspect jet engine parts spurs call for regulation RE
General Electric, Safran Reveal More Jet Engines With Falsified Parts from AOG MT
Jet engine maker CFM says suspect parts reached its own repair shops RE

Company Profile

Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - aeronautic and space propulsion systems (49.9%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.; - aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.6%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.); - aircraft interiors (10.4%): cabin interiors and seats; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.3%), Europe (19.9%), Americas (37.6%), Asia and Oceania (12.6%), Africa and Middle East (8.6%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Safran

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
148.10EUR
Average target price
175.20EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.30%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN Stock Safran
+25.30% 66 008 M $
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC. Stock TransDigm Group Inc.
+30.86% 45 232 M $
HEICO CORPORATION Stock HEICO Corporation
+2.82% 19 084 M $
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. Stock Howmet Aerospace Inc.
+11.08% 17 972 M $
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD Stock Aecc Aviation Power Co.,Ltd
-16.65% 12 844 M $
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Stock MTU Aero Engines AG
-12.61% 10 133 M $
AVIC AIRBORNE SYSTEMS CO., LTD. Stock AVIC Airborne Systems Co., Ltd.
-14.72% 9 012 M $
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC Stock Melrose Industries PLC
+16.03% 7 604 M $
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION Stock Curtiss-Wright Corporation
+18.13% 7 514 M $
MEGGITT PLC Stock Meggitt PLC
-.--% 7 350 M $
Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing
