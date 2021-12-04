Safran : Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and CFM sign LEAP-1A Engine Purchase and Multi-year Services Agreement

Press Release
Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and CFM sign LEAP-1A Engine Purchase
and Multi-year Services Agreement
-
149 LEAP-1A engines purchased, including spares.
-
Includes multi-year services agreement.
-
Agreement valued at $8.5 billion U.S. (at list price).
Jeddah, December 4 - Coinciding with the visit of the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation announced that it has ordered CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of 35 Airbus A321neo and 30 A320neo aircraft. This agreement also includes a Rate-Per-Flight-Hour (RPFH) services contract to cover engines from this new order as well as an additional 20 leased A320neo aircraft. This comprehensive agreement is valued at approximately $8.5 billion U.S. at list price.
Based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabian Airlines operates 61 CFM56-5B-powered Airbus A320ceo aircraft, and SAUDIA Group's low-cost subsidiary, flyadeal, operates 11 CFM56-5B- powered Airbus A320ceo aircraft and 5 A320neo LEAP-1A.
Under the terms of the agreement, CFM will also assist the SAUDIA Group subsidiary Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) in developing its own engine overhaul services, including disassembly, inspection, assembly, testing, and qualification/certification for the LEAP-1A engines.
"We have been delighted with the reliability and the best-in-class support provided by CFM over the years," said His Excellency Mr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Group. «We look forward to introducing further LEAP engines into our fleet and we believe that this engine will be a real asset in terms of efficiency and cost-effectiveness."
CFM, CFM56, LEAP, and the CFM logo are trademarks of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.
"We are honored by the trust placed by Saudi Arabian Airlines in selecting our products and support capabilities," said Philippe Couteaux, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CFM International. "CFM is committed to supporting Saudi Arabian Airlines and flyadeal and to add value into their operations."
CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engine continues to set a new industry standard for fuel efficiency and asset utilization, logging more than twelve million engine flight hours in commercial operations.
About Saudi Arabian Airlines and flyadeal
Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO). SAUDIA is the Official Airline partnership of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship all-electric series. In recent years, SAUDIA has invested significantly in its fleet, acquiring state-of-the-art new aircraft and now operates one of the three youngest fleets in the skies with an average aircraft age of 5 years. An award-
winning carrier, SAUDIA is one of the Middle East's largest airlines, operating 144 narrow
and widebody aircraft. The airline route network includes more than 95 destinations across four continents to all 28 domestic airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
flyadeal was created to meet the growing demand for affordable air travel in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. flyadeal, is Saudi Arabia's Everyday Low Fares airline and the Kingdom's third-largest carrier. flyadeal is based in Jeddah. Owned by the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, flyadeal operates a fleet of 16 A320s in a single-class configuration. For further information on Saudi Arabian Airlines please visit https://www.saudia.com/
About CFM International
LEAP-1A engines are a product a CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. For more information, visit us at www.cfmaeroengines.comor follow us on Twitter @CFM_engines
###
CFM, CFM56, LEAP, and the CFM logo are trademarks of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.