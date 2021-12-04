Safran : Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and CFM sign LEAP-1A Engine Purchase and Multi-year Services Agreement

Press Release

Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and CFM sign LEAP-1A Engine Purchase

and Multi-year Services Agreement

149 LEAP-1A engines purchased, including spares.

LEAP-1A engines purchased, including spares. Includes multi-year services agreement.

multi-year services agreement. Agreement valued at $8.5 billion U.S. (at list price).

Jeddah, December 4 - Coinciding with the visit of the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation announced that it has ordered CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of 35 Airbus A321neo and 30 A320neo aircraft. This agreement also includes a Rate-Per-Flight-Hour (RPFH) services contract to cover engines from this new order as well as an additional 20 leased A320neo aircraft. This comprehensive agreement is valued at approximately $8.5 billion U.S. at list price.

Based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabian Airlines operates 61 CFM56-5B-powered Airbus A320ceo aircraft, and SAUDIA Group's low-cost subsidiary, flyadeal, operates 11 CFM56-5B- powered Airbus A320ceo aircraft and 5 A320neo LEAP-1A.

Under the terms of the agreement, CFM will also assist the SAUDIA Group subsidiary Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) in developing its own engine overhaul services, including disassembly, inspection, assembly, testing, and qualification/certification for the LEAP-1A engines.

"We have been delighted with the reliability and the best-in-class support provided by CFM over the years," said His Excellency Mr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Group. «We look forward to introducing further LEAP engines into our fleet and we believe that this engine will be a real asset in terms of efficiency and cost-effectiveness."

