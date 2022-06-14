Safran : Selects Thinkom and Astronics to Supply the Integrated Next Generation Ka-Band Inflight Connectivity Terminals

14 June 2022, Brea, CA USA - Safran Passenger Innovations, ThinKom Solutions, Inc. (ThinKom) and Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certifications (Astronics), today announced agreements to provide next-generation Ka-band aero satellite terminals. Safran Passenger Innovations is embarking down a path of providing the next evolution in Inflight Connectivity (IFC) terminal solution to the market, one that allows airlines to have flexibility when it comes to choosing a service provider.

Under the agreements, ThinKom will supply its ThinAir® Ka2517 phased-array aero satellite antennas for Safran Passenger Innovations' Ka-band commercial IFC terminal in both retrofit and linefit installations. Safran Passenger Innovations is an authorized terminal integrator for the next generation of aero broadband services across multiple providers and a key supplier for connectivity solutions to Airbus. The ThinKom antenna will be packaged with a newly designed adapter plate, installation kit and in-cabin connectivity solution.

Astronics has been selected to deliver its new Dual-modem Modem Manager (Modman) and a new Outside Aircraft Equipment (OAE) support structure. The Modman integrates multiple third-party aero modem cards in a 4MCU enclosure. The launch version of the Modman will include the iDirect iQ800 modem with multiple additional configurations available to provide flexibility for Safran Passenger Innovations and Airbus customers. The OAE installation kit is comprised of a radome, adapter plate, skirt and associated wiring to complement ThinKom's antenna with a simplified installation design and novel use of quick disconnect fittings to improve serviceability.

Safran Passenger Innovations selected the ThinKom Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub (VICTS) antennas based on their unmatched record of reliability and performance. VICTS antennas have over 28 million accrued operational hours of service on more than 1,600 commercial aircraft. ThinKom's phased-array antennas provide industry-leading spectral efficiency that is two to eight times higher than other competing designs. The VICTS antennas also offer the beam agility needed to switch seamlessly between geostationary (GEO) and non-geostationary (NGSO) satellite constellations. The low-profile design minimizes drag and maximizes fuel economy, and the low power consumption results in very little heat generation inside the radome, enabling uninterrupted gate-to-gate operation even with full solar loading in hot climates.

"Our partnership with ThinKom and Astronics strongly supports SPI's connectivity vision and supports our continued growth in the IFC market. The Ka2517 antenna solution, along with a MODMAN that supports multiple modem providers, are key pieces in supporting our customers and providing them with the best systems available today, and for the future" said John Andrews, Safran's VP, Connectivity.