  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Safran
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:40 2022-06-14 am EDT
88.15 EUR   -0.22%
06:23aSAFRAN : Selects Thinkom and Astronics to Supply the Integrated Next Generation Ka-Band Inflight Connectivity Terminals
PU
04:13aSAFRAN : reveals VUE and Unity, its latest long-haul business class seats
PU
03:53aSAFRAN : tops 2021 patent ranking in France
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safran : Selects Thinkom and Astronics to Supply the Integrated Next Generation Ka-Band Inflight Connectivity Terminals

06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
14 June 2022, Brea, CA USA - Safran Passenger Innovations, ThinKom Solutions, Inc. (ThinKom) and Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certifications (Astronics), today announced agreements to provide next-generation Ka-band aero satellite terminals. Safran Passenger Innovations is embarking down a path of providing the next evolution in Inflight Connectivity (IFC) terminal solution to the market, one that allows airlines to have flexibility when it comes to choosing a service provider.

Under the agreements, ThinKom will supply its ThinAir® Ka2517 phased-array aero satellite antennas for Safran Passenger Innovations' Ka-band commercial IFC terminal in both retrofit and linefit installations. Safran Passenger Innovations is an authorized terminal integrator for the next generation of aero broadband services across multiple providers and a key supplier for connectivity solutions to Airbus. The ThinKom antenna will be packaged with a newly designed adapter plate, installation kit and in-cabin connectivity solution.

Astronics has been selected to deliver its new Dual-modem Modem Manager (Modman) and a new Outside Aircraft Equipment (OAE) support structure. The Modman integrates multiple third-party aero modem cards in a 4MCU enclosure. The launch version of the Modman will include the iDirect iQ800 modem with multiple additional configurations available to provide flexibility for Safran Passenger Innovations and Airbus customers. The OAE installation kit is comprised of a radome, adapter plate, skirt and associated wiring to complement ThinKom's antenna with a simplified installation design and novel use of quick disconnect fittings to improve serviceability.

Safran Passenger Innovations selected the ThinKom Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub (VICTS) antennas based on their unmatched record of reliability and performance. VICTS antennas have over 28 million accrued operational hours of service on more than 1,600 commercial aircraft. ThinKom's phased-array antennas provide industry-leading spectral efficiency that is two to eight times higher than other competing designs. The VICTS antennas also offer the beam agility needed to switch seamlessly between geostationary (GEO) and non-geostationary (NGSO) satellite constellations. The low-profile design minimizes drag and maximizes fuel economy, and the low power consumption results in very little heat generation inside the radome, enabling uninterrupted gate-to-gate operation even with full solar loading in hot climates.

"Our partnership with ThinKom and Astronics strongly supports SPI's connectivity vision and supports our continued growth in the IFC market. The Ka2517 antenna solution, along with a MODMAN that supports multiple modem providers, are key pieces in supporting our customers and providing them with the best systems available today, and for the future" said John Andrews, Safran's VP, Connectivity.

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SAFRAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 245 M 19 031 M 19 031 M
Net income 2022 1 435 M 1 497 M 1 497 M
Net cash 2022 174 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 37 702 M 39 326 M 39 326 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 77 008
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 88,34 €
Average target price 126,76 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Andriès Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pascal Joel Jacky Bantegnie Group Treasurer
Ross McInnes Chairman
Frédéric Verger Chief Digital & Information Officer, Executive VP
Eric Dalbies Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFRAN-17.95%39 326
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-14.26%29 788
HEICO CORPORATION-2.34%16 384
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-34.64%16 370
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.1.13%13 453
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-5.91%9 409