Safran : Share buyback

Paris, November 14, 2022

On October 28, 2022, Safran (Euronext Paris: SAF) announced that it would repurchase up to 9.4 million of its own shares (c. 2.2% of its capital) with a view to eliminating the potential dilution risk related to its convertible bonds maturing in 2027.

To this end, on November 14, 2022, Safran has entered into an agreement with an investment services provider for the implementation of a first tranche of this repurchase to meet its obligations arising from its convertible bonds maturing in 2027. According to this agreement, Safran will acquire up to Euro 325 million worth of ordinary shares from November 15, 2022 and no later than December 28, 2022.

This operation will be carried out in accordance with the share buyback authorization granted on May 25, 2022 by the shareholders' General meeting that has set the maximum purchase price at Euro 165 per share.

